Vincent Kompany and Chuba Akpom take top Championship honours at EFL Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany and Chuba Akpom take top Championship honours at EFL Awards

By Press Association
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has masterminded a swift return to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has masterminded a swift return to the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been named the Sky Bet Championship manager of the season after guiding the Clarets to promotion.

Kompany, who took over at Turf Moor in the summer, has masterminded a swift return to the Premier League.

Promotion was clinched with a win at Middlesbrough on Good Friday, but the wait to secure the title goes on after a shock home defeat by QPR on Saturday.

Middlesborough’s Michael Carrick and Coventry boss Mark Robins were also shortlisted for the EFL award.

“It has been a long journey and I am grateful for all the people that have helped me,” said Kompany, who collected his award in a gala ceremony in London on Sunday evening.

“Every step of the way I have been able to enjoy it because I have been surrounded by people that were backing me.”

Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom was named Championship player of the season, ahead of fellow nominees Josh Brownhill of Burnley and Coventry’s Victor Gyokeres.

Akpom’s 28 league goals have helped push Boro towards the play-offs.

“The new manager (Michael Carrick) came in at the perfect time,” Akpom said. “He probably brought out the best in me, put me in the number 10 (position) and I have been enjoying it ever since.”

Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott, 19, was named the Championship’s young player of the year.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, whose side sit top of the table, was voted the League One manager of the season.

“Every player to a man has played their part and we have been outstanding and we are nearly there,” he said.

The League One player of the season went to Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, who has 16 goals and 11 assists so far – the only player in the division to reach double figures in both categories.

Plymouth’s Bali Mumba, on loan from Norwich, was named the League One young player of the year.

The League Two manager of the season went to Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens, who side secured the title on Saturday.

Northampton’s Sam Hoskins, with 21 goals, was named the League Two player of the season, and Colchester’s Junior Tchamadeu picked up the division’s young player award.

Elsewhere, the contribution to league football award was presented to broadcaster Chris Kamara.

The 65-year-old – known for his catchphrase “Unbelievable, Jeff!” – was honoured following a lengthy playing career which saw him turn out for nine English professional clubs over two decades.

Kamara also managed Bradford and Stoke, before later working as a pundit and presenter on Sky Sports. He went public about his difficulties with the speech disorder apraxia and the impact on his broadcasting career, which also included presenting Ninja Warrior.

The Sir Tom Finney award, which recognises a player who has had an outstanding career and contributed an exceptional amount to the EFL and football in general, was given to Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Wigan were named community club of the season for work including the ‘supporters project’, which uses funds to tackle loneliness among Latics fans in the deprived areas.

The winner of the EFL player in the community award, sponsored by the Professional Footballers’ Association, was Leyton Orient’s Omar Beckles.

Middlesbrough collected the diversity award, which celebrate efforts to improve equality and inclusion, for the club’s Dementia Project.

Bolton were winners of the EFL fan engagement award and Bristol City’s ‘Whitebeam’ project saw them take the green club award.

Milton Keynes Dons’ anti-violence project ‘Knife Angel’ was recognised with the community project of the season award.

Norwich were given the EFL innovation award for the club’s ‘Not Just Another Kit launch’ which was used to raise awareness of male suicide.

Supporter of the season went to Les Miller of Luton, who set up the supporters’ trust which was formed to save the club 20 years ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Keith Watson during the clash with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Keith Watson: Hearts loss must be a wake-up call for Ross County
Officers were seen in the Hutcheon Street area after the window of a coach was smashed. Image: supplied.
Fan's coach window smashed following Dons win against Rangers
Liam Scales of Aberdeen scores to make it 1-0 against Rangers. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13884039an)
Barry Robson hails 'outstanding' Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City
Jasmine Mackintosh - the 2023 Helen Holm Women's Scottish Open champion. Image: Scottish Golf.
Aberdeen's Jasmine Mackintosh crowned Helen Holm Scottish Women's Open champion
Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
'Arise Sir Barry' - Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at…
Runners from across the north and north-east took on Run Balmoral this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Thousands of runners take on Deeside terrain in Run Balmoral 2023
This was the 25th anniversary of the Speyside Stages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Finlay Retson and Paul Beaton claim McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages title
6,000 cyclists hailing from 20 countries conquered the popular Highland race. Image: Paul Campbell.
Thousands of cyclists from 20 countries conquer Etape Loch Ness
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Game-changer Ewan Loudon thrilled to play part in Brechin late show to win Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented