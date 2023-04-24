The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Around 48,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which moved back to its usual April timing after three years of the race being held in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Around 48,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which was the last for Sir Mo Farah as Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan produced brilliant runs to win the elite races.

Around 48,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which was the last for Sir Mo Farah as Kelvin Kiptum and Sifan Hassan produced brilliant runs to win the elite races.

On Saturday, Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick as Manchester City saw off Sheffield United 3-0 in their FA Cup semi-final, before rivals Manchester United edged past Brighton on penalties to set up a derby showdown back at Wembley on June 3.

In the Premier League, Leicester boosted their survival hopes, but it was a Sunday afternoon to forget for Tottenham as they were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle.

Elsewhere, Leyton Orient clinched the League Two title and there was a Hollywood ending for Wrexham’s dream of returning to the Football League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Sir Mo Farah crosses the finish line in the 2023 London Marathon
Sir Mo Farah completed his final London Marathon on Sunday, finishing ninth, as Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum raced to victory in the elite men’s race with the second fastest time in the event’s history (John Walton/PA)
Sifan Hassan crosses the line to win the women’s elite race at the 2023 London Marathon
Track specialist Sifan Hassan overcame two unscheduled stops – for a drink and through injury – to produce a brilliant finish on her London Marathon debut to win the women’s elite race, having only only entered to see if she could finish (John Walton/PA)
Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate with the National League trophy
Co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (right) celebrated along with the rest of Wrexham after Saturday’s win over Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground secured the Vanarama National League title and promotion back to the EFL (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring in the FA Cup semi-final
Riyad Mahrez celebrated a hat-trick as Manchester City saw off Sheffield United 3-0 in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Victor Lindelof scores in Manchester United's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton at Wembley
Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof settled matters with the final penalty to secure a 7-6 shoot-out win over Brighton in Sunday’s semi-final (Nick Potts/PA)
Tottenham striker Harry Kane (left) walks away after Newcastle scored
It was a Sunday afternoon to forget for Harry Kane (left) as Tottenham were thrashed 6-1 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Leicester’s Timothy Castagne celebrates scoring
Timothy Castagne struck a late winner as Leicester came from behind to beat Wolves on Saturday and lift themselves out of the Premier League relegation zone (Tim Goode/PA)
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius celebrates with team-mates after scoring
While there was disappointment for the men’s side in the Premier League on Friday, Stina Blackstenius had plenty to celebrate after helping Arsenal fight back to draw 2-2 in their Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Wolfsburg (PA Wire via DPA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei after their match at the World Snooker Championship
After a heated build-up, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei were all smiles following their ‘grudge’ match at World Snooker Championship. O’Sullivan (right) comfortably won to stay on course for a record eighth title at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leyton Orient players celebrate on the pitch
The champagne was flowing after Leyton Orient clinched the League Two title with a home win over Crewe (James Manning/PA)
England’s Marlie Packer scores a try against Ireland
England kept themselves on course for the Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam with a 48-0 victory over Ireland in Cork (Brian Lawless/PA)
Joe Cordina celebrates victory in the IBF World Super Featherweight bout at Cardiff International Arena
Joe Cordina regained the IBF super-featherweight title with a thrilling split-decision win over Shavkat Rakhimov at the Cardiff International Arena on Saturday (David Davies/PA)

