Retired England forward Ellen White announces birth of baby girl

Retired Lioness Ellen White has announced she has given birth to a “beautiful baby girl”.

White, 33, announced the end of her playing career in August, shortly after helping England lift the Euro 2022 trophy, and in December revealed she was pregnant.

On Monday night, she shared a picture of husband Callum Convery carrying their newborn daughter alongside a thank you message for her medical team at Tameside & Glossop IC NHS FT.

Best daddy carrying our beautiful baby girl 🥹 We are so utterly besotted with you & you are so blinking cute 🥰❤️ We are extremely grateful to all the professionals @tandgicft for your incredible support & dedication in helping with the safe arrival of our daughter 😍 pic.twitter.com/c3fY5Xa93i — Ellen White (@ellsbells89) April 24, 2023

White, who earned 113 caps and is the record scorer for England’s women’s team with 52 goals, tweeted: “Best daddy carrying our beautiful baby girl. We are so utterly besotted with you and you are so blinking cute.

“We are extremely grateful to all the professionals @tandgicft for your incredible support & dedication in helping with the safe arrival of our daughter.”

Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly, Hannah Hampton and Fara Williams were among the past and present Lionesses who congratulated the former Manchester City forward in the comments.