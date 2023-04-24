Carlton Morris nets Luton winner as they fight back against Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carlton Morris nets Luton winner as they fight back against Middlesbrough

By Press Association
Luton Town’s Carlton Morris (right) scores their side’s second goal of the game from a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023.
Luton Town's Carlton Morris (right) scores their side's second goal of the game from a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Picture date: Monday April 24, 2023.

Carlton Morris scored his 20th goal of the season to complete Luton’s comeback as they kept their momentum going with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The Hatters, unbeaten since mid-February, were a place above Boro in third going into the game and the winners knew that victory would keep alive their slim hopes of going up automatically to the Premier League.

It had looked like it would be the visitors after a dominant opening 45 minutes. They led through Cameron Archer, only for Town to fight back, Tom Lockyer’s effort and a Morris penalty claiming all three points.

The visitors began impressively, Marc Bola firing well over the top from 25 yards.

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo tested Boro keeper Zack Steffen, the Man City loanee easily claiming his left-footed drive.

Home stopper Ethan Horvath was out well at the feet of Archer, while Michael Carrick’s side should have at least tested the USA international on 20 minutes, Isaiah Jones in acres of space on the right and picking out Matt Crooks who side-footed over the top.

Boro took the lead five minutes before half-time with Archer racing on to Crooks’ pass over the top and beating the attempt of Horvath to clear, the keeper completely missing his kick and allowing the forward to take it round Sonny Bradley and walk the ball into the net.

Luton came out for the second half a different side though and after forcing two quick corners they were level from the second just four minutes in, Alfie Doughty’s set-piece met by Lockyer who guided his header in via the the post.
Boro might have led again after 55 minutes, Ryan Giles getting away on the left and his cross slammed wide by Crooks from 10 yards out.

Doughty sent an ambitious volley over from the angle of the penalty area, but Town completed the turnaround after 67 minutes when sub Jordan Clark picked up a ball and sent Morris away.

His first touch could have been better but he still got there ahead of Steffen who clipped him for a spot-kick.

It was Morris who assumed the responsibility, tucking away confidently into the bottom corner.

Boro were not out of it as the dangerous Giles got away on the left and his cross was put wide by a stretching Bola.

Luton then brought on teenager Joe Johnson for his Championship debut for the final seven minutes and they managed to see out five minutes of stoppage time for victory.

