George Williams one of three players retained in England squad to face France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

George Williams one of three players retained in England squad to face France

By Press Association
George Williams will captain England in their mid-season clash with France (Adam Davy/PA)
George Williams will captain England in their mid-season clash with France (Adam Davy/PA)

Only three players who featured in England’s World Cup campaign have been named in Shaun Wane’s 19-strong squad for Saturday’s mid-season international against France in Warrington.

As many as 15 players could earn their first caps in the fixture, as Wane refocuses on building a young squad capable of going beyond last year’s semi-final heartbreak at the next tournament in France in 2025.

Jack Welsby, George Williams and Kai Pearce-Paul are the only survivors who featured for England last year, while Warrington second row Ben Currie – who played in the 2017 World Cup – has been recalled to the squad.

Head coach Wane said: “It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I’ve selected.

“All of these players have been picked based on their form in the Betfred Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

“I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it’s a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country.”

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors – Betfred Super League – KCOM Stadium
Wigan’s Morgan Smithies is among a host of potential debutants (Martin Rickett/PA)

Warrington are rewarded for their fine start to the Betfred Super League season with seven players in the squad, as Williams and Currie are joined by Matty Ashton, James Harrison, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis and Danny Walker.

Six Wigan players are named with Pearce-Paul joined by Ethan Havard, Toby King – who played for Ireland in last year’s World Cup – Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle.

England cruised to a 42-18 win over France in the second round of their World Cup campaign in Bolton in October.

Australia-bound duo Georgia Roche and Hollie-Mae Dodd have both made the 19-player England women’s squad for their match against France in the first part of the double-header.

Roche and Dodd became the first English women to sign professional rugby league contracts with clubs in Australia ahead of the forthcoming NRLW season.

New head coach Stuart Barrow has named eight St Helens players in his squad, which will be captained for the first time by Jodie Cunningham.

England men’s squad: Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington), Tyler Dupree (Salford), Ash Handley (Leeds), James Harrison (Warrington), Ethan Havard (Wigan), Tom Holroyd (Leeds), Toby King (Wigan), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington).

England women’s squad: Savannah Andrade (York), Keara Bennett (Leeds), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (C) (both St Helens), Hollie-Mae Dodd, Grace Field (both York), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds), Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (all St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamzin Renouf (all York), Georgia Roche (Leeds), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Just over 8 million households across the UK will receive the £301 payment this spring (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dates for new cost-of-living payment coming this spring announced by Government
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
3
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0042233. Callum Law. Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Full time result - Buckie 0 Brechin 2 Trophy and bubbly time for Brechin! Kevin McHattie celebrates Brechin winning the Highland League title. April 22nd 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kevin McHattie on journey from early retirement thoughts to Highland League title with Brechin…
4
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
5
serious assault forres
Two men charged following ‘serious assault’ in Forres
6
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
7
The northern end of Market Street, all the way up to Union Street, is inside the LEZ. Image: Kami Thomson/Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Revealed: How Aberdeen Low Emission Zone could look in 12 images
2
8
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
9
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures
10
Duncan Murray with Judy Murray on the tennis court.
Comedy duo Duncan and Judy Murray to take smash hit show to Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
Farmers urged to protect themselves
VIDEO: Former SNP treasurer 'did not know' about £100,000 motorhome purchase
harlaw academy inspection
Harlaw Academy 'improving' following weak rating by Education Scotland inspectors
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.
Sir Chris Hoy to visit Orkney to reopen Scapa Flow Museum
The new committee for the north area at the recent AGM in Inverness.
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year
RSABI chief executive Carol Maclaren with Sarah Shorrock of Ross Agri Services; and Martin Ross, managing director of the firm.
Ross Agri Services 50th anniversary celebrations raises £26,000 for RSABI
Glen Shira Forest offers a rare opportunity to purchase a high yielding sizeable commercial conifer forest with a mixed age structure.
£29 million Argyll forest for sale as demand for trees grows
A man was found injured on Cairngorm Drive, in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen, shortly after 9am this morning. Image: Google Street View.
Man found injured on Aberdeen Street
A 'very pleasant shock': Aberdeenshire Council have reversed their decision to mothball Largue School.
Parents celebrate as Largue School saved from chopping block
The British Government is working to evacuate 2,000 UK nationals from Sudan. Image: AP Photo/Marwan Ali
Aberdeen teacher 'living with hope' for Sudanese family left behind after ceasefire ends

Editor's Picks

Most Commented