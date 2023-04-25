Constantine Hatzidakis set for on-pitch PL return following Andy Robertson clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will return to on-field Premier League duty in Sunday’s game between Manchester United and Aston Villa after being stood down for one round of matches following his clash with Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Television footage appeared to show the official apparently elbowing the Scotland captain at half-time of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on April 9, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Football Association.

He returned to action last weekend, running the line in the Championship encounter between Preston and Blackburn on Saturday night, and will be the assistant VAR for Leeds’ game against fellow strugglers Leicester at Elland Road on Tuesday.

And he will get back out on the pitch in Manchester United’s match against Aston Villa, assisting referee Jarred Gillett at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, the Premier League announced on Tuesday morning.

Hatzidakis apologised to Robertson on a Zoom call, with the player accepting his explanation for what happened and the FA taking no further action.

Did the assistant referee elbow Andy Robertson?!" 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CZQbDDDX0I — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

In a statement issued by Professional Game Match Officials Limited a fortnight ago, Hatzidakis said: “I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

“It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised.

“I look forward to returning to officiating matches.”