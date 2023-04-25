Celtic could clinch Premiership title in first post-split fixture against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic have the chance to clinch the cinch Premiership title in the first post-split fixture against Hearts at Tynecastle on May 7.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are 13 points ahead of city rivals Rangers with just five games remaining.

The SPFL released the post-split fixture list on Tuesday and revealed that the final Old Firm league game of the season would take place at Ibrox the following weekend on May 13.

Rangers face Aberdeen – who beat them 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday – at Ibrox in their first post-split game.

The final Edinburgh derby of the season will take place on the last weekend of the season at Tynecastle.

Celtic finish their league season with a home game against Aberdeen, while Rangers are at St Mirren.

At the other end of the table, basement side Ross County and second-bottom Kilmarnock meet on the last day of the season – May 28 – at Rugby Park as the campaign concludes with each team having 19 home and away fixtures.

In order to achieve that balance, five pairings have been reversed in the post-split schedule.

In the top six, Celtic host Aberdeen for a third time, Aberdeen are at home to St Mirren for a third time and Hibernian welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time.

In the bottom six, Motherwell host Dundee United for a third time and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.