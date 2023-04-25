Ken Buchanan hailed as ‘massive inspiration’ as boxing great is laid to rest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ken Buchanan hailed as ‘massive inspiration’ as boxing great is laid to rest

By Press Association
Ken Buchanan’s funeral took place on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ken Buchanan’s funeral took place on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alex Arthur hailed Ken Buchanan as a trailblazer for Scottish boxers as hundreds of mourners turned out in Edinburgh to bid farewell to the late former world champion.

The funeral procession began in Leith and meandered its way past the former site of Sparta Boxing Club and the Ken Buchanan Statue on its way to St Giles’ Cathedral, where a memorial service was held for the 1971 undisputed world lightweight champion who died earlier this month aged 77.

As well as Edinburgh-born world super featherweight champion Arthur, Tommy Gilmour, Jim Watt, John H Stracey, Barry McGuigan and commentator Steve Bunce were among the boxing personalities who turned out on a bright but cold day in Scotland’s capital to pay their respects to Buchanan.

Alex Arthur and Barry McGuigan
Alex Arthur, left, and Barry McGuigan, right, after Ken Buchanan’s memorial service (Andrew Milligan/PA)

World super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor – another Edinburgh fighter inspired by Buchanan – was unable to be in attendance as he is preparing for his title fight against Teofimo Lopez in New York in June.

“He’s not just a legend in boxing, but also in public, the fact he has a statue says everything,” 44-year-old Arthur told the PA news agency after leaving the service.

“You could see the turnout he got, the number of people that came to witness this and see him off as the legend he was. He did things that might not be done again in boxing and in sport.

“There’s a perception that once boxers are finished, nobody wants to know them any more but everybody still wanted to be part of Ken’s life, and I think that shows what kind of character he was.

“He was a massive inspiration to us all (Scottish boxers). The young ones have got a word nowadays – the OG, the original gangster – and Ken is the OG, he was the first one that did it. It was him, then it was me, now it’s Josh Taylor and hopefully there’s going to be more to come.”

Former featherweight champion of the world McGuigan told how some sparring sessions with Buchanan, who had just retired, early on in his own career helped set him on his way in the sport.

“I’ll never forget it, I got hit that often I thought I was surrounded,” said the 62-year-old. “He was fabulous. It was the best education I ever had. Those rounds were invaluable and set me on course to go on and win a world title.

“We became lifelong friends. He was such an inimitable character. He had a uniqueness about him. He’s one of the greatest fighters the UK has ever had and certainly one of the best Scotland has ever had.

Jim Watt
Jim Watt leaves the memorial service for friend and former rival Buchanan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“He was an exceptional talent. He was so brave in everything he did. One of the most unique guys I ever met. He’ll never be forgotten.

“I think the speeches (in the service) alluded to the fact he maybe didn’t get the respect he deserved in Scotland initially but they did embrace him in the end and that’s all that matters. When they talk about Scottish boxing, they talk about Kenny Buchanan.”

Speeches of around five minutes each were read by Bunce, journalist and friend Jim Black, and former world lightweight champion Watt. The audio of the service was played outside the cathedral via speakers for the benefit of additional mourners and dozens of curious tourists.

Bunce concluded his address by revealing details of a meeting with 32-year-old Taylor the previous day.

“Yesterday I went to see Josh Taylor and he sends his apologies to every single person in this room,” said the broadcaster. “He adored Ken. If you ever saw the two of them together, it was like a child looking at their favourite puppy.

“Josh would look at Ken and melt, whatever he was doing, whether it was eating soup or talking about boxing. Josh would just sit silently by his side.

“Josh can’t be here because he’s training for a fight in New York, at the Garden, a place Ken came to dominate and be loved in.

“Josh can’t be here and Ken can’t be there (at the fight) but Josh told me he’s going to wear a patch of Ken’s tartan on his shorts when he he fights at the Garden on June 10. That will do for me, Josh Taylor.”

Journalist Black paid tribute to his friend for remaining true to his working-class roots.

“Life may not have always been easy or kind to Ken but we remember him today as a fine human being, a loyal friend, a good man who was never too proud to return to his trade as a carpenter when his fighting days were over,” he said.

“Ken would be the first to tell you he was far from perfect – none of us are – but he was a true man of the people who was happiest in the company of his own kind.

“Generations to come will study the career and achievements of Kenneth Buchanan MBE and realise what a truly great champion he was.”

Watt, three years younger than Buchanan, told those in attendance how they went from being “bitter rivals” to “best of pals” as they got to know each other following their gruelling 15-round showdown which the elder of the two boxers won by a decision in 1973.

“He was full of fun,” said Watt, who also went on to become a world champion. “He didn’t enjoy anything more than taking the mickey out of people. I’m proud to be able to stand here and say I shared the ring with Kenny Buchanan and that I was Kenny Buchanan’s friend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arlene Fraser, right, Nat Fraser, left, and the couple at their wedding in the middle
The Arlene Fraser murder 25 years on: The inside story of how a loving…
2
Vogue Williams. Image: PA.
‘It’s the best student town ever’: Irish model Vogue Williams hails Aberdeen the number…
3
Image: Police Scotland.
Armed police search village near Inverness following reports of man carrying gun
4
Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
‘You won’t be driving for a while yet’: 114mph speeder banned from the roads
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An infant child had her femur broken by a spanner, wielded by an Inverness plumbing and heating engineer who was looking after her. Liam Cummings was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty last month by a jury of assaulting the toddler in the Autumn of 2017 Picture shows; Liam Cummings. N/A. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Plumber broke vulnerable toddler’s thigh bone in ‘excruciating’ spanner attack
6
From left: Cameron Ross, Alasdair Finlayson and Daniel Degan. Image: Spindrift
Man joined £650,000 drug dealing operation after taking cocaine to cope with eating disorder
7
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Men convicted of being concerned in the supply following ?500,000 drugs seizure in Highlands Picture shows; Serafin Gaik, Pawel Chmielewski, Logan MacLeod. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Inverness crime gang convicted after ‘Operation Bearskin’ seized drugs worth £425,000
8
Arlene's family centre, Arlene and her sister Carol as kids, left and Arlene, right. Image: Supplied/Universal News and Sport
‘We still don’t have Arlene’s body but we just cannot give up on her’
9
Piping school lecturer Ross Ainslie with 11-year-old Seorus McKerron, and Aberdeen punk piper Dod Copland depicted in a painting.
Bagpipes of late Aberdeen musician Dod Copland inspiring new generation of talent
10
Forres Academy report
Damning report rates Forres Academy as ‘weak’ in main areas of learning

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead caretaker co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right. Image: Shutterstock/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Peterhead confirm appointment of co-managers Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan
Both heart-breaking and heart-warming, we heard the stories of single parents living in the north-east.
Single parents: modern-day heroes?
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Oban FM is appealing for donations. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Oban FM community radio station needs injection of cash to keep them afloat
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North Picture shows; Smoke and Soul. Aberdeen. Supplied by Smoke and Soul Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's Smoke and Soul takes over city centre bar Six Degrees North
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead, April 24 2023 Picture shows; Glamping pods in Caithness. Caithness. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Caithness glamping pods and Skye workshop among latest Highland plans
Ross County celebrate David Cancola's goal against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must waste no time in hitting post-split points trail in order…
Bongo's Bingo will be coming to P&J Live in July. Image: P&J Live.
Night out sensation Bongo’s Bingo returns to Aberdeen's P&J Live
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
'We must all be very concerned': Violence and aggression in Moray schools on the…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented