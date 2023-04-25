Yorkshire poised to discover punishments following Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yorkshire poised to discover punishments following Azeem Rafiq racism scandal

By Press Association
Yorkshire’s punishment could be a points deduction or a fine (Danny Lawson/PA)
Yorkshire are set to discover next week what punitive measures will be taken against them after accepting four amended charges of bringing the game into disrepute in the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

The club did not contest the charges, including a failure to address the use of racist and/or discriminatory language over a prolonged period, at last month’s Cricket Discipline Commission hearing.

Punishments range from a points deduction in the County Championship, One-Day Cup and T20 Blast to a fine, with a sanctions hearing to be held next Wednesday, the PA news agency understands.

Michael Vaughan was last month cleared of using racist language by a CDC hearing (James Manning/PA)
Gary Ballance also admitted using racist and/or discriminatory language prior to the hearing but he announced his retirement from cricket last week after relocating back to his native Zimbabwe.

The England and Wales Cricket Board brought cases against six more former Yorkshire players – Michael Vaughan, Tim Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Gale, Richard Pyrah and John Blain.

Vaughan was cleared “on the balance of probabilities” of using racist language towards Rafiq but the five others were found liable of using racist and/or discriminatory language by the CDC panel.

Only Vaughan appeared at the public hearing to give evidence to the CDC panel, chaired by Tim O’Gorman, with Bresnan, Hoggard, Gale, Pyrah and Blain withdrawing from the process.

Some of the individuals may appeal against the guilty verdicts but their penalties – alongside that of Yorkshire and Ballance – are expected to be handed down next week.

