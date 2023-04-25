Grimsby moving up with comfortable win against Crewe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby moved up to 11th in Sky Bet League Two with a 2-0 win against mid-table Crewe at Blundell Park.

Gavan Holohan opened the scoring with a low finish after 12 minutes before Danilo Orsi sealed three points in the closing stages.

Grimsby created the first chance when Harry Clifton and Orsi played a one-two and Clifton saw his effort saved by Crewe goalkeeper Tom Booth.

Some quick-thinking from Alex Hunt set the Mariners on their way as his set-piece was played to Holohan and he drilled home.

Crewe went close to an immediate equaliser when Kelvin Mellor somehow fired wide, while Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe had to be alert to deny Daniel Agyei when his looping header appeared to be creeping in.

Evan Khouri took aim for Grimsby twice after the restart – sending one attempt over before Booth palmed another to safety.

Agyei drove into the side-netting as Crewe pushed and probed for a way back into the game, but Orsi had the final say with a glancing header.