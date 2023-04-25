Ethan Hamilton earns struggling Accrington a surprise win at Bolton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ethan Hamilton boosted Accrington’s hopes of avoiding relegation from Sky Bet League One as a 1-0 win left Bolton sweating on their play-off chances.

John Coleman’s side went into the top-versus-bottom clash on the back of four defeats, with Wanderers unbeaten in seven.

However, Hamilton earned the visitors an unlikely win with his sixth goal of the season after 42 minutes.

Hamilton nearly made it 2-0 in the second half but was denied by goalkeeper James Trafford’s fine save.

Ian Evatt’s side kicked off needing five points from their remaining three games to clinch a top-six berth.

Instead, they suffered a frustrating night against opponents they had previously beaten twice this season.

The Trotters’ mood was summed up when Danish goalkeeper Lukas Jensen produced a stunning double save from Kyle Dempsey and Shola Shoretire with 10 minutes remaining.

Despite a first ever success at the University of Bolton Stadium, Stanley stay in the bottom four, two points from safety, with Bolton still two points above seventh-placed Peterborough.