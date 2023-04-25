Ipswich ease past Barnsley to close in on promotion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich took a massive stride towards promotion to the Championship after goals by attacking trio Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst and Conor Chaplin sealed a 3-0 triumph at Barnsley.

Broadhead also had a penalty saved by Harry Isted as the Tractor Boys racked up a 12th win from their last 13 League One contests.

Another one at home to Exeter on Saturday will guarantee a return to the second tier following a four-year absence as third-placed Sheffield Wednesday are four points adrift with two fixtures left to play.

But defeat extinguished Barnsley’s automatic promotion hopes and they will need to settle for a play-off place.

Ipswich almost took the lead in the 10th minute when Massimo Luongo thumped the home crossbar from the edge of the box following a Leif Davis lay-off.

They forged ahead a minute before half-time from a Davis corner that Broadhead headed past Isted at his near post.

Hirst doubled the advantage in the second minute of first-half stoppage time, jostling with home defenders Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching before finding himself clear on goal and emphatically drilling a 15-yard strike beyond Isted.

Ipswich earned a penalty in the 55th minute when Wes Burns had his heels clipped as he burst into the home box but Broadhead’s penalty was saved by Isted low to his right.

Ex-Barnsley striker Chaplin completed the scoring in the 81st minute, lifting the ball into an unguarded net from 20 yards after Isted had raced out of his goal to stop Hirst.