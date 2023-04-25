Plymouth close in on promotion with win over Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth claimed their 19th League One home win of the season as they beat 10-man Bristol Rovers 2-0 to close in on promotion.

Second-half goals from Niall Ennis and Macaulay Gillesphey moved the leaders five points clear of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday with two games to play.

Two more points from matches with bottom-half sides Burton and Port Vale will clinch Argyle a place in the Championship.

Rovers, who suffered a third straight defeat, did well to hold Argyle to 0-0 at half-time after being reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute.

Antony Evans was yellow carded for a second time following fouls on Danny Mayor and Bail Mumba.

Ennis broke the deadlock with a stunning bicycle kick after 51 minutes.

With his back to goal, Ennis took James Wilson’s pass down on his chest before superbly beating goalkeeper James Belshaw with a brilliantly executed acrobatic effort.

Argyle extended their lead six minutes later when Matt Butcher’s corner was headed home by Gillesphey.

Rovers’ best chance came in the second half as James Gibbons fired just wide. Argyle responded by countering and forcing a superb save from Belshaw.