Richie Wellens hails group mentality as 10-man Leyton Orient beat Mansfield

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was proud of his squad players who helped pull off a superb 2-1 win for the champions away at promotion-chasing Mansfield.

Wellens made six changes but saw his side storm back from behind to lead and then hold on for over half an hour with 10 men after Shadrach Ogie was sent off for bringing down Davis Keillor-Dunn when he ran clear.

“It was a really good away performance and just shows we’ve got a good group,” said Wellens.

“Because they train really well it allows them to go in and compete against a very good Mansfield side on the verge of the play-offs.

“It was surreal before the game. There has been pressure on us every single week to win. So when there is suddenly no pressure it’s the weirdest feeling.

“But once the game kicks off, the pride and winning mentality we’ve had all year kicks in.

“We deserved the win – we were outstanding.”

On the red card he said: “The sending-off changed the dynamics of the game and they put us under a bit of pressure and they could have scored a couple near the end.

“I will need to see it back. I thought at the time he touched it and showed great speed to get in and touch it back to the goalkeeper. He said he touched it and he is an honest player. If he says he touched it I believe him.”

Hiram Boateng set up Keillor-Dunn for a close range opener on 10 minutes.

But the Os levelled seven minutes later as Charlie Kelman headed in the rebound after a Craig Clay volley had come back off a post.

After Rhys Oates had seen Ogie clear his header off the Orient line the visitors went ahead on 31 minutes as Ruel Sotiriou tucked away a low Kieran Sadlier cross.

Orient held onto to what they had in the second half despite the red card and Stags are now outside the play-offs on goal difference with two to play.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It was a very poor way to lose for the first time in 10 games.

“Having defended as well as we did on Saturday, we gave away the two goals today, despite it being against the best team in the league.

“At the other end we had 30 minutes against 10 men and didn’t carve out enough. And when we did we didn’t show the composure needed to get a goal.

“For their equaliser we were a bit unlucky as it came back off a post but they were alive to it. We weren’t. We were static.

“It could have rebounded off the post anywhere but went straight to their lad which seems to be the way at the moment.”