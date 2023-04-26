On this day in 2021: England’s Fara Williams announces intention to retire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s most-capped player Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season, on this day in 2021.

The midfielder, who had been with Reading since 2017, made 172 appearances for her country and played in three World Cups.

She helped the Lionesses finish third at the 2015 World Cup and runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics.

Fara Williams made 172 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Her honours at club level included winning two Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and the FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In a statement posted on social media, Williams wrote: “After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game, with some incredible highs.

“Playing football is all I have ever known, but I am excited for the next chapter in my life. I look forward to remaining within the game, pursuing opportunities within the media and continuing my coaching badges.”

"She is an icon of the game."#MUFC Women manager Casey Stoney praises Fara Williams after England's most-capped player announced her retirement at the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/LEDMubIew1 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 29, 2021

Weeks before announcing her retirement, Williams revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition, nephrotic syndrome, in 2020 and admitted the illness had played a key role in her decision.

She told talkSPORT 2’s Women’s Football Weekly programme: “I didn’t want the illness to defeat me though, so I tried to fight on with the illness and try and play, and I didn’t feel ready to finish before I got the illness.

“I think it’s played a massive part in my decision in terms of considering my health, so I just think now is probably for me the right time to hang the boots up and see what’s out there for me next.”