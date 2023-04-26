IGR Union Cup organisers target the feelgood factor in three-day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

IGR Union Cup organisers target the feelgood factor in three-day event

By Press Association

Organisers of Europe’s biggest inclusive rugby union tournament will tap into Birmingham’s Commonwealth Games feelgood factor when the city hosts the IGR Union Cup.

Four years after bidding for the event and two years on from when Birmingham should have staged it, 47 LGBTQ+ teams – 1400 players from more than 10 countries – will descend on Perry Barr Stadium.

The three-day competition, which has a tiered structure for players of all levels, starts on Friday.

It also sees the return of a women’s programme, which includes a masterclass training day taken by former England World Cup-winning coaches Gary Street and Graham Smith.

And there will be a familiar sight of kitted-out volunteers, with many of them returning after playing their part during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Birmingham has an outstanding reputation for staging major events,” Union Cup organising committee chair James Anthony told the PA news agency.

“We’ve been really lucky in terms of volunteers. We have got over 100 of them, and in a real legacy of the Commonwealth Games, about half of them were involved last year.

“They have got the bug for volunteering at sports events, which has been a huge help to us.”

Four-figure crowds are expected, with Birmingham being the competition’s ninth host city as it returns following a four-year absence due to the Covid pandemic.

“The first tournament took place in 2005 in Montpellier, when I think only three or four teams from Europe competed, so it has developed significantly since then,” Anthony added.

“It is the biggest inclusive tournament in Europe, and one of the biggest rugby events in terms of people participating at one time in the country.

“We’ve got teams from Israel, Spain, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Holland, Sweden, as well as a very large contingent from England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

“There are a number of tiers based on clubs’ previous performances, with eight of them competing in the top tier for the Union Cup, with three tiers sitting below that.

“And the range is incredible as we’ve got clubs that only started during and after Covid, along with clubs like Kings Cross Steelers, who won the Bingham Cup global event last year and are Harlequins’ official inclusion partner club.”

Gareth Thomas
Gareth Thomas will be among the opening ceremony speakers (Lia Toby/PA)

Apart from the competitive and coaching elements, the event, which starts with an opening ceremony at Birmingham Town Hall on Thursday and includes former Wales captain Gareth Thomas among the speakers, will have a key theme of driving participation.

“One of the things that LGBTQ+ clubs are very good at is bringing new people into the sport,” Anthony said.

“At my club, the Birmingham Bulls, I would say half of our players hadn’t played rugby in any serious way other than when they were at school, and we also get a lot of people coming into rugby for the first time, some in their 30s and 40s.

“There are probably 10 times as many clubs now as there were 10 years ago.

“And I would say to anyone looking to take up rugby to find their local IGR (International Gay Rugby) team, because they are so welcoming. A lot of clubs also have well-developed touch rugby teams, so you can find your space and give it a go.

“And you don’t have to live in a major urban area to take part in these things. There are clubs springing up in all parts of the country, and that makes a huge difference.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Post Thumbnail
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented