Hibernian win appeal against Jimmy Jeggo red card

Hibernian have succeeded in their appeal against Jimmy Jeggo’s red card in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at St Johnstone.

An independent panel convened by the Scottish Football Association partially upheld Hibernian’s wrongful dismissal claim and downgraded the red card to a yellow card for a “reckless” challenge.

Manager Lee Johnson had launched a blistering attack on referee Craig Napier and his fellow officials after being left flabbergasted by what he felt was a “horrendous decision” to send off Jeggo in the cinch Premiership match.

Australian midfielder Jeggo saw red early in the second half after sliding to reach the ball before Saints forward Connor McLennan, who was subsequently caught by the Hibs player’s studs.

A club statement from Hibernian on Sunday evening read: “Following an extensive review of the footage from different angles, the competitive nature of the game, and knowing Jeggo won the ball first, the club has submitted an appeal to the SFA.”

Speaking after Saturday’s match, Hibernian boss Johnson was highly critical of the decision.

“That’s as bad (officiating) as I’ve seen,” the Englishman said. “I’ve probably played 1,000 games as a player, including youth, 500-odd games as a manager, and that’s the worst I’ve seen. Unreal.”

Hibs welcomed the outcome of the appeal but remain concerned over the standard of refereeing.

Chief executive Ben Kensell said on the club’s website: “We are pleased that common sense has prevailed and the appeal panel has overturned Jimmy Jeggo’s red card.

“This is a positive outcome, however, throughout the current campaign, we have raised serious concerns with the standard of officiating across the Scottish game on at least five occasions where decisions have wrongly gone against us.

“We will work with other clubs and the SFA to bring needed improvement to the current systems.”

Jeggo’s successful appeal comes less than a week after Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie had an extra one-game suspension added on following a failed wrongful dismissal challenge.