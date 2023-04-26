Villa boss Unai Emery wants Tyrone Mings to become consistent set-piece threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Villa boss Unai Emery wants Tyrone Mings to become consistent set-piece threat

By Press Association
Tyrone Mings (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s winner against Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tyrone Mings (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s winner against Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he has been “pushing” Tuesday’s match-winner against Fulham Tyrone Mings to score more goals.

Mings headed home John McGinn’s corner in the 21st minute for his first goal for the club since November 2021 to clinch a 1-0 win at Villa Park.

Emery said of the defender: “Each time we were preparing set-pieces, I am pushing him, I was telling him, ‘You are a tall player and we have to use you, and you have to believe in yourself. You have to do it.’

“(Tuesday) was very good because we won 1-0, and it’s through him. It is important to add it.

“We must add players scoring goals, not only strikers, wingers, midfielders – as well, at set-pieces, our centre-backs and we are happy for him. We are adding the possibility to win in other ways.”

Mings’ partner at centre-back Ezri Konsa told VillaTV with a smile: “It was about time one of us scored.

“I’m very happy for him, the manager’s been getting on to me and Tyrone. On Monday he said if one of us doesn’t score he’s going to kill us! I guess Tyrone listened and he got the goal, I’m happy for him.”

Beating Fulham, their eighth win in a 10-game unbeaten streak, continued Villa’s push for Europe as they moved up to fifth place in the Premier League with five matches to go.

Since losing 3-0 at Fulham in October and sacking boss Steven Gerrard shortly after, with the team lying 17th in the table with two wins from 11 games, Villa’s season has undergone a remarkable transformation under his successor Emery.

They began with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, their next opponents at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Emery’s 20 league games in charge – his side have scored at least once in every one – include 13 wins and only four losses.

Asked if he was surprised by the extent of the turnaround, Emery said: “I’m not surprised. I think we had to practise, we had to be demanding, and Tyrone Mings – he wants to improve. I think the players are being humble, to practise more, to get information, try to learn.

“I am telling them, ‘I am learning with you, I am watching the match and you are teaching me as well, and of course I have to support you, to help you as well, with my experiences’. I try to do it, but they have to be committed doing it, and they are doing it. And when we are winning, they can believe more.”

Fulham, who stayed ninth, managed only one shot on goal during the contest, Andreas Pereira’s acrobatic effort wide that came in the opening minute.

The Cottagers suffered the disruption of Willian having to withdraw from the starting XI after feeling a hamstring issue in the warm-up and Harry Wilson then being substituted in the 17th minute due to illness.

Boss Marco Silva said: “You are talking about the two best players the last two games we played, Willian against Everton away (a 3-1 win), and last game against Leeds (a 2-1 win) Harry was the best player on the pitch.

“Of course it’s not the best thing, but it will not be an excuse, because the players that came in, it was a moment for them to pop up and show their quality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Tyrone Mings (centre) celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s winner against Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented