Gordon Strachan questions Rangers’ fitness and attitude ahead of Celtic showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gordon Strachan questions Rangers’ fitness and attitude ahead of Celtic showdown

By Press Association
Former player Gordon Strachan speaks during the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.
Former player Gordon Strachan speaks during the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.

Former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan has questioned whether Rangers are fit enough to go toe to toe with the Hoops at Hampden.

The Glasgow rivals meet in the Scottish Cup semi-final on Sunday and Rangers need a win to save their season and prevent Celtic moving a major step closer to a fifth treble in eight seasons.

The Gers have not beaten Celtic in four meetings this season with Ange Postecoglou’s side coming out on top three times.

Speaking about Michael Beale’s team, Strachan said in an interview with www.casinosite.nl: “There’s plenty of talented players but do they have the fitness level and the attitude that the team comes first if they don’t play for 90 minutes?

“That’s the criteria to play for Celtic, so that might be a problem for some (Rangers) players.

“I watched the League Cup final myself and it was very close like most people thought.

“But what happened after about 38 minutes was Rangers’ fitness levels went, which allowed Celtic to dominate the last 10 minutes of the half. That shows how important fitness is.

“That’s the test for anyone that plays against Celtic. If you’re not super fit you’ll run out of energy and if you do close them down and win the ball back, do you have the energy to play again?

“That’s what the Celtic players can do. That’s what the top teams like Manchester City do.”

There have been plenty of goals in the past three derbies since Beale took charge but Celtic have the edge having scored 11 against their rivals this season.

Strachan feels Rangers might have to do something different to turn the tables, such as dropping striker Alfredo Morelos.

Strachan said: “What you’ve seen a couple of times is Rangers say, ‘all right, we’ll go up against them’, especially in the last couple of games.

“But they now might be thinking, ‘why don’t we just sit back a bit and conserve our energy, let them come at us and then try and hit them on the break?’

“To do that you need to have speed up front. So there might come a time where Rangers utilise the goalscoring ability of Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak. They might just say, ‘why don’t we just play everybody with frightening pace?’

“So this game might be a wee bit different. With big games like this Celtic won’t change their style but sometimes, if you’re not the best team on the pitch, you have to try something different to win a game of football.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Woman found dead in Glasgow named as pregnant Wick musical actress and teacher
2
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
Police taped off Marks & Spencer in Aberdeen.
Overnight break-in at M&S Aberdeen
5
Former player Gordon Strachan speaks during the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen. Picture date: Friday February 25, 2022.
Highland rapist locked up for more than six years
6
Pupils were celebrating their new school. Countesswells pupils (back L-R) Robbie Macdonald, Khalsa Alenzi, Emily Smith, Gerven Regis-McHardy (front L-R) Ellis Gemmel, Caitriona Ross, Logan Macdonald, Eddie Stewart, Oral MacLean. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Pupils celebrate official opening of new Countesswells School
7
Gordon Strachan at the unveiling ceremony of a statue to Sir Alex Ferguson at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Barry Robson standing in front of Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen boast the best league form in Britain, so it’s time to…
9
To go with story by Emma Grady. court story Picture shows; Liam Norvil leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay Date; 25/04/2023
Aberdeen dad-to-be told ex he ‘hopes she dies during childbirth’ after learning baby wouldn’t…

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers chairman Keith Moorhouse. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
'Just get a move on': Cove Rangers chairman urges progress on Cove and Newtonhill…
Free Road Bridge on Isle of Skye. Image: VisitScotland.
VisitScotland launches online resources to help north and north-east businesses reach net zero
Loved ones of Marelle Sturrock have paid tribute to the talented and kind mum-to-be. Image: Facebook.
'The kindest soul': Tributes paid to Wick musical actress and teacher with 'voice of…
Lerwick Sheriff Court, King Erik Street, Shetland.
Inquiry to be held into death of fisherman off Shetland
Aberdeen Sheriff C Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Aberdeen lawyers slam plan to ditch not proven verdict
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Lois Gray needed an emergency operation after crashing her bike on a pothole-filled road. Picture shows; Lois Gray and the potholes on Mount Pleasant Road, between Thurso and Castletown.. Caithness. Supplied by Lois Gray Date; 31/07/2021
Survey shows improvement in the Highland road network - but more than one in…
Mark Ridgers celebrates after Caley Thistle's 2-1 Scottish Cup win against Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Hampden calling again is a dream come true for Caley Thistle ace Mark Ridgers
The Bodyguard, starring Melody Thornton and Ayden Callaghan will be showing at Aberdeen's HMT. Supplied by Bodyguard production/APA.
Stage version of iconic film The Bodyguard headed for Aberdeen's His Majesty's Theatre
How successful would you be if you had to tackle some of the questions pupils have been asked in a National 5 exam?
Could you pass a Nat 5 school exam? Try our quiz...
Bird's-eye view of lounge of house on Marnan Road in Torphins, Banchory.
Striking family home in picturesque location for over £330,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented