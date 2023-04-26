Shaun Wane confident he has full support of Super League coaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Wane confident he has full support of Super League coaches

By Press Association
England coach Shaun Wane insists he retains the confidence of Super League coaches (Tim Goode/PA)
England coach Shaun Wane insists he retains the confidence of Super League coaches (Tim Goode/PA)

England coach Shaun Wane is convinced he has the full backing of Super League bosses despite a series of high-profile withdrawals from his squad ahead of Saturday’s mid-season international against France at Warrington.

Star names including St Helens pair Jonny Lomax and Lewis Dodd and Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman were surprise omissions from Wane’s final squad of 19 when it was reduced from its initial number of 40 last week.

Jack Welsby is the only one of eight Saints players to survive the cut but Wane, who is preparing to take charge for the first time since England’s agonising World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa in November, says the withdrawals were due to a variety of factors.

“The start we’ve had in Super League has been really tough and the way teams have being ripping in, there are going to injuries, but that means there will be opportunities for a number of other young players,” said Wane.

“It’s down to a bit of everything, including fatigue. (Saints head coach) Paul Wellens is an England man, he’s worked with me and they’ve had a tough start with the travel. I know they’ve got a number of injuries.

“I’ve had meetings with all the Super League coaches and CEOs and they have my trust. I know they all want England to do well.”

England v Samoa – Rugby League World Cup – Group A – St James’ Park
Jack Welsby will feature for England against France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wane is determined to use the game against the French, whom England swept aside 42-18 in their World Cup second round match in Bolton, to begin building a squad capable of challenging at the next World Cup in France in 2025.

To that end Welsby, Wigan’s Kai Pearce-Paul and his new captain, Warrington half-back George Williams, are the only three players in the 19 to have featured in the tournament last year.

“We need to improve and start developing some of the players who are coming through,” added Wane. “Everything we do now in terms of training and recovery is going to help dictate how close we get to winning that final in 2025.”

England v Papua New Guinea – Women’s Rugby League World Cup – Group A – Headingley Stadium
England women will return to action against France (Isaac Parkin/PA)

England’s game against France will be preceded by a women’s international between the same two sides, with Warrington-born Jodie Cunningham preparing to captain her country for the first time.

The 31-year-old St Helens star believes the recent moves by Hollie-Mae Dodd and Georgia Roche to sign professional deals in Australia’s NRLW heralds an exciting opportunity to improve the game in Britain.

“I can’t wait to see them rip it out there and become stand-out NRLW players, and it shows just how far the women’s game has come when we were sitting here talking about full-time professional contracts.

“If we are going to continue improving the women’s game we need more competitive fixtures on a more regular basis. I think we shocked a lot of people with the way we performed in the World Cup, and it will not take a lot to bridge that gap.”

