Liverpool loss a ‘kick in the teeth’ but we’ll bounce back, says Jarrod Bowen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Liverpool loss a ‘kick in the teeth’ but we’ll bounce back, says Jarrod Bowen

By Press Association
Jarrod Bowen is confident West Ham can redeem themselves after defeat on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Jarrod Bowen is confident West Ham can redeem themselves after defeat on Wednesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Jarrod Bowen is confident West Ham will bounce back from Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Liverpool.

The Hammers missed the chance to move further clear of the Premier League relegation fight, despite taking the lead against the Reds.

A trip to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday is West Ham’s next assignment and Bowen insists the team will go there in good spirits.

“This game was a kick in the teeth, but we’ll bounce back from that,” he told West Ham TV. “We’ve got a real spirit in this group to bounce back from disappointment, so we’ll do that again.

“It’s also difficult when you go to Selhurst Park with the atmosphere they create.

“But we can go there full of confidence I think, especially with our recent performances and results we’ve picked.”

Cody Gakpo’s long-range effort cancelled out Lucas Paqueta’s opener at the London Stadium before Joel Matip headed home a second-half corner to complete Liverpool’s comeback.

Bowen felt the home side only had themselves to blame with the manner of the goals they conceded.

“The goals were just a disappointment on our behalf,” he added. “One was from a set-piece, which we usually pride ourselves on defensively and offensively, and the other one sees Gakpo shoot, and we probably could have got a bit closer to it.

“We knew they would have a lot of the ball and they are a good team, there is no denying that.

“With the way they play, there were times we had to suffer without the ball and there were times when we had to go and put the pressure on and I think we got the balance right.

“It was disappointing on our behalf, to give them those goals, but there were some positives from this that we can take into Saturday’s game.”

Jarrod Bowen battles for the ball with Curtis Jones
Jarrod Bowen battles for the ball with Curtis Jones (Nick Potts/PA).

David Moyes’ men went into Wednesday night’s match having scored eight goals in their previous two games, a 4-1 Europa Conference League victory over Gent and a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth, and they had chances to score more against Liverpool.

Bowen had the ball in the back of the net just after the break, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

“The last few weeks we’ve been at it to a better level, closer to what we expect of ourselves,” he added.

“Even (last night), there were times when we could have been better on the ball, but I also thought there were times when we looked dangerous.”

Gakpo’s 18th-minute goal was his sixth in the Premier League since his January arrival at Anfield and the Holland forward feels Liverpool are heading in the right direction.

The win at West Ham made it three victories in a row.

“I’ve not been here so long, so I don’t know how it felt before, but I think we’re getting on the right track,” Gakpo told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I think you have to stay sharp for 90 minutes (against West Ham) because it’s only one moment they can counter and then they get a goal.

“But we did really well defensively – at the end they scored one and we scored two. We did great.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Argyll and Bute Council is calling on the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Argyll and Bute calls on Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory

Editor's Picks

Most Commented