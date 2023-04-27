Grimsby staff ‘sickened and appalled’ after ‘malicious comments’ on Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grimsby staff ‘sickened and appalled’ after ‘malicious comments’ on Twitter

By Press Association
An anonymous Twitter account is targeting Grimsby’s staff and Trust (Richard Sellers/PA)
An anonymous Twitter account is targeting Grimsby’s staff and Trust (Richard Sellers/PA)

Police are investigating “malicious comments” directed at members of Grimsby’s staff and trust that have left those in the organisation feeling “sickened and appalled”.

A statement from Grimsby’s board, posted on the League Two side’s official website, revealed the attacks have come from an anonymous Twitter account that has barraged its primary target, CEO Debbie Cook, with “perverse” and “degrading” messages.

Cook has been advised to disable her account as the investigation is carried out, with Grimsby vowing the “strongest possible action” against anyone responsible.

The statement read: “We recognise our supporters and the wider community wish to be able to have a say with regards to the running of their club and we welcome the opportunity to engage through all channels.

“However, over the last few weeks, several of our staff and members of the Mariners Trust have been subjected to malicious comments through an anonymous Twitter account.

“In particular, Debbie Cook, our chief executive officer, has been personally targeted in a misogynistic and demeaning manner.

“We are sickened and appalled by the comments, some of which have been of a sexual, derogatory and discriminatory nature.  Many of the tweets are perverse, degrading and targeted in a way to undermine and humiliate Debbie.

“In legal terms, this behaviour amounts to harassment and is something that the club condemns in the strongest terms. Harassment and discrimination of any sort, whether it’s face to face or through social media platforms will not be tolerated.

Grimsby CEO Debbie Cook (right) has been the primary target of the attacks
Grimsby CEO Debbie Cook, right, has been the primary target of the attacks (Callum Parke/PA)

“There is no place for it in football and it goes against all of our club values.

“We have reported the matter to the police who are investigating who is behind the Twitter account.  We will continue to work with the authorities to support the investigation and once an individual has been identified, apart from any criminal proceedings, the club will also take the strongest possible action.

“As a club, the wellbeing of our team is paramount to us.  We have advised Debbie to disable her Twitter account until this matter has been dealt with.

“Debbie continues to have our full support in taking our club forward and we wish to express our thanks to her for the steps she is taking to make GTFC a more progressive football club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
2
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
3
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
4
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
5
Inverness Sheriff Court
Woman kicked heavily pregnant daughter in the stomach three times
6
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
New visuals of Inverness Castle transformation revealed as Runrig announced as the star of…
7
Guinea pig. Image: System.
Police investigate after guinea pig posted through window in Orkney
8
The Union Street Pavilion in Union Terrace Gardens. Neither it or the Burns pavilion have been let ahead of the first step in reopening. Picture taken July 22 by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
New Granite Mile taskforce share hopes of setting up office in Union Terrace Gardens
9
This season's Highland League title went to the final day, with Brechin City pipping Buckie Thistle to the crown. Image: Jason Hedges
Aberdeen colts and Highland League clubs in line to join new Scottish Conference League
2
10
Alan McCartney outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen teacher who slapped back of pupil’s head struck off

More from Press and Journal

Argyll and Bute Council is calling on the Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Argyll and Bute calls on Scottish Government to ban disposable vapes
Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park. Image: Lucinda Cameron/PA Wire
Murder investigation launched into death of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock
A drone test was carried out in Argyll and Bute in 2020. Picture by Skyports/ PA Wire
Argyll drone school meals delivery pilot up for national award
motorcyclist dies
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after 'tragic deaths'
Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward. Image: Police Scotland.
Police in Alness hunt thieves who cracked open ATM
A £3.1 million project to improve visitor facilities at Corrieshalloch Gorgge have been completed - including a new centre and improved paths, giving access to three extra waterfalls for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Corrieshalloch Gorge reopens following £3.1 million improvement project
The e-bikes are primarily for people hoping to travel the Fortmartine and Buchan Way. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
E-bikes set to be launched in Ellon next month
First Aberdeen is reintroducing its 1970s and 80s bus design to mark its milestone 125 year anniversary. Image: First Aberdeen.
First Bus bringing back classic design to mark milestone 125th anniversary
(L-R) Osamu Inoue, President & COO of Sumitomo Electric; Neil Gray, Scottish Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy. Image: Sumitomo
Japanese cabling giant plans Highland factory

Editor's Picks

Most Commented