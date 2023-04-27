Martin O’Neill says Rangers struggle under pressure in Old Firm matches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Martin O’Neill says Rangers struggle under pressure in Old Firm matches

By Press Association
Martin O’Neill previously managed Celtic (Scott Wilson/PA)
Martin O’Neill previously managed Celtic (Scott Wilson/PA)

Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill believes Rangers face a major test at Hampden on Sunday as he questioned their big-match mentality.

Rangers have not beaten their Glasgow rivals in five matches and failure to arrest that run in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final will mean they finish the season without silverware.

Michael Beale will get the chance to reshape his squad in the summer after replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst during the mid-season break but he already faces pressure after losing the Viaplay Cup final and falling 13 points behind Celtic in the cinch Premiership.

In a press conference arranged by Viaplay TV, O’Neill said: “Obviously Celtic have the upper hand at the moment. Victories give you that confidence and self-belief.

“I think Rangers have some decent players, but at big moments they just seem to falter. The last match it was 1-1, a simple headed clearance, they should have dealt with it and almost tried to keep the ball in play. The next thing Celtic are 2-1 in front.

“In big matches Celtic are flying and Rangers don’t seem to be able to nail them at all.

“It comes from results. Obviously the Old Firm matches are massively big. If you can’t win those games then of course confidence suffers greatly.

“So this is a big, big test for Rangers, a really big test for them.

“It’s amazing to say that. Not long ago they were contesting a Europa League final, a kick away from winning it.

“I had a lot of time for Van Bronckhorst as a person and a manager, and a player. I really felt for him, I genuinely did do, I thought it was tough that he lost his job. But, listen, if you are not winning football matches then you know the consequences.”

Celtic had not beaten Rangers in seven matches before O’Neill took over in the summer of 2000 and had only won four trophies in the previous 11 seasons.

O’Neill described Rangers as the “benchmark” but his revamped Celtic side proceeded to beat Dick Advocaat’s men 6-2 in his first Old Firm derby on their way to a domestic treble.

The shoe is on the other foot now and O’Neill knows from experience that Beale will feel the pressure to turn the tables.

The former Nottingham Forest and Northern Ireland midfielder said: “Absolutely, Celtic are the benchmark and Rangers have to get there. And they will have to get there sooner rather than later.

“When I came in, there was about a 20-point gap. If you thought about it realistically, you would want to try and close that gap as soon as possible and then try to take over.

“I got a bit of luck early on, won a couple of matches that we might have drawn even before we played Rangers.

“So by the time they hammered us at Ibrox in November-time, we had enough confidence from winning football matches.

“Rangers don’t have that to fall back on. In fairness to the manager who has come in, up until not so long ago they were matching Celtic in terms of league results but they weren’t making up any ground.

“That meant that the game against Celtic was massive, they had to win that game to close the gap. That hasn’t happened. So Celtic are very much the benchmark and Rangers have got to do something about it, and relatively quickly.

“You don’t get the time, absolutely. If I think back, I was trying to convince myself about closing the gap. I’m not sure that would have held for a great length of time. I might have been given a little bit of leeway early on, but eventually you are up here to win. The manager knows that anyway.”

:: Martin O’Neill was promoting Viaplay’s live and exclusive coverage of Rangers v Celtic on Sunday. Viaplay is offering a special limited-time offer for Scottish football fans available until Sunday only. Visit viaplay.com for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates. Image: Facebook.
Body found in search for wanted fiance of pregnant Wick teacher Marelle Sturrock
Pictish stones at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn says dealing with his mum's mental health issues propelled him into the charity sector.
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
Barry Humphries as alter ego Dame Edna Everage, pictured in 2016 (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented