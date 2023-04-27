Athletes could refuse to wear gambling logos on kits if new proposals adopted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Athletes could refuse to wear gambling logos on kits if new proposals adopted

By Press Association
Athletes could be given the right to refuse to wear gambling logos on kit if a proposal within a Government white paper is adopted (Peter Byrne/PA)
Athletes could be given the right to refuse to wear gambling logos on kit if a proposal within a Government white paper is adopted (Peter Byrne/PA)

Athletes could be given the right to refuse to wear gambling logos on their kit on religious or health grounds if a Government proposal is adopted into a new code of conduct.

The Government published its wide-ranging white paper on reform in the gambling sector on Thursday.

Some campaigners have called for the Government to introduce an outright ban on gambling sponsorship in sport, but the sports industry will be left to draw up its own “robust” code for socially responsible gambling sponsorship.

Work on the cross-sport code is already under way, but the white paper set out a series of ‘example principles’ the code could cover, including: “Kits without sponsor logos to be ensured for…adults who have religious or health reasons to object to wearing gambling sponsors.”

Former Newcastle forward Papiss Cisse initially refused to wear the club’s shirt in 2013 when it bore the logo of a payday lending firm, Wonga, because he said it offended his Muslim faith.

The player was initially left behind for the team’s pre-season training camp, and the matter was only resolved after complex negotiations which involved the Professional Footballers’ Association, with Cisse agreeing to wear the kit.

Gambling is forbidden in the Muslim faith.

The principle ultimately may not form part of the code if it is considered unworkable by the sports industry, but the white paper insists any code must spark “meaningful improvements” in making gambling sponsorship more socially responsible.

Former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse initially refused to wear a shirt carrying the Wonga logo on religious grounds
Former Newcastle striker Papiss Cisse initially refused to wear a shirt carrying the Wonga logo on religious grounds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Other principles suggested were a commitment to reinvestment of funds from gambling sponsorship into development and grassroots activities and ensuring gambling advertising is not visible in or from dedicated family areas.

Earlier this month the Premier League announced its clubs had collectively agreed to voluntarily withdraw front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship from 2025-26 onwards, something which was welcomed in the white paper.

The white paper said that in spite of a ‘whistle to whistle’ ban on gambling adverts on television, “we recognise that sports sponsorship remains an environment where children may be exposed to gambling brands”.

“Overall, indirect exposure to gambling marketing around sport is high, including among children, and can be particularly challenging for those already suffering gambling-related harms,” the paper said.

The paper said a robust code would have the effect of ensuring that “where (gambling sponsorship) does appear, the public can have confidence in the social responsibility of the arrangement, and in turn its potential impact on children and vulnerable people.

“We are challenging the sports and esports sectors and the industry to set a high standard for social responsibility, with the potential not only to improve standards in gambling sponsorship but also to provide a model for responsible sponsorship by other sectors.”

The paper said the code would not apply to National Lottery branding in Lottery-funded sports to recognise “the major role” it plays.

The paper estimated the sports sector earns £190million a year from gambling sponsorship based on evidence submitted by industry bodies, with £45million of that going to the EFL and clubs across its three divisions, including the money it receives from its title sponsor Sky Bet.

That agreement between the EFL and Sky Bet drew specific praise in the paper, which said the social responsibility agreements in the contract offered other sports governing bodies “scope to learn from”.

An EFL spokesperson said: “Having submitted evidence to the Gambling Act Review, the EFL welcomes the long-awaited publication of the white paper which offers an updated vision for gambling regulation in this country.

“It is the league’s long-held view that it is for Government to determine what is the appropriate regulatory framework for the UK’s gambling sector, and while sports partnerships are just one small part of this white paper’s scope, its publication will help organisations determine how they can continue to work with responsible gambling operators moving forward.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
2
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
3
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Floral tributes have been laid at a garden in Kirkwall after two teenagers died. Image: Supplied.
Floral tributes paid to Orkney teenagers after ‘tragic deaths’
6
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
7
The Goat Shed has been transformed from a dilapidated croft house into an amazing five-bedroom family home. Photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Dramatically transformed Tarves croft house on the market for £535,000
8
Marelle Sturrock from Wick was found dead in a Glasgow property on Tuesday, April 25. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police treating death of pregnant Wick woman as suspicious
9
Nat Fraser, left, Alan Smith right and searches for missing Arlene Fraser back in 1998 centre. Image: DC Thomson/ Supplied / Northpix
The Arlene Fraser murder: A witness wearing a wire and a lip-reader led to…
10
Lord Provost David Cameron has apologised Councillor Mrs Stewart, Councillor Tissera and "anyone else who feels I have not treated them fairly". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Analysis: Sorry seems to be the hardest word for Aberdeen’s Lord Provost as sexism…

More from Press and Journal

Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates. Image: Facebook.
Body found in search for wanted fiance of pregnant Wick teacher Marelle Sturrock
Pictish stones at Rhynie in Aberdeenshire.
Aberdeen University study reveals new insights into the origins of Scotland’s mysterious Picts
Corran ferry
Kate Forbes tells community it is unlikely MoD able to help with temporary Corran…
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Thurso Art Gallery to close to save costs for High Life Highland. Image: Google Maps.
Decision to close Thurso Art Gallery prompts community backlash
Carl Tremarco was a Scottish Cup winner with Inverness in 2015. Image: SNS
Carl Tremarco: 'My Scottish Cup final red card is reminder for Caley Thistle to…
Add a ray of sunshine to your home this spring.PA Photo/Victory.
Sunshine yellow: 12 ways to brighten your home with summer’s favourite hue
MHA chief executive Graeme Kinghorn says dealing with his mum's mental health issues propelled him into the charity sector.
Mental Health Aberdeen head Graeme Kinghorn: 'It's not a good thing when we're busy'
CR0038899 Restaurant review: Marshall's Farm Shop and Restaurant, Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore. Selection of cakes Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 13-10-2022`
Love big portions? Put these 8 places on your must-visit list in Aberdeenshire
Barry Humphries as alter ego Dame Edna Everage, pictured in 2016 (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: The politics of drag changed massively between the births and deaths of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented