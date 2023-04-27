Becks in Paris, Trent initiative, Stones celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 27.

Football

David Beckham saw the sights in Paris.

Trent Alexander-Arnold launched an initiative to support players released from clubs’ academies.

I’m one of the few, not the many. I’m lucky enough to be able to achieve my dreams on the pitch. Introducing The After Academy. I’ve partnered with The PFA to launch an initiative that will provide career opportunities for academy players off the pitch. pic.twitter.com/EMaDFMfu9y — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) April 27, 2023

There is a side to football we don’t talk about enough. The 99% that don’t make it. Thank you to Steven Gerrard, Steve Sidwell, Liam MacDevitt & Tash Jordan for being part of this important conversation. Full video on my YouTube channel tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/aImleBW8Sn — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) April 27, 2023

The After Academy: PFA confirmed as supporting partner to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new initiative@TrentAA 👏 — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) April 27, 2023

John Stones loved City’s win over Arsenal.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed over Manchester City’s treble pursuit.

Errrrr? You missed a team out my friend 👍🏻 https://t.co/3sLKiyxd3H — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 27, 2023

The Man Utd treble team did not influence European football!!!Those other teams/managers are still talked about today in terms of influencing the current generation of managers & tactics. https://t.co/Uc8qpYpE24 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 27, 2023

Vincent Kompany reflected on Burnley’s incredible campaign.

What incredible moments we’ve lived lately. First the promotion to the @premierleague. Then the EFL award for Championship MOTS. And this week we crowned ourselves Champions of the league with two more games to play. We can be very proud of our work at @BurnleyOfficial this… pic.twitter.com/hFzMvak72F — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 27, 2023

Manchester United and Southampton were ready.

Andres Iniesta marked five years since his move from Barcelona to Japan.

5 años han pasado ya de un momento muy difícil de asumir y de aceptar cuando tienes que despedirte de tu casa. Muchas emociones y momentos vividos. 自分の家から離れるという、とても難しい決断をした時から5年が経ちました。多くの感情や瞬間を過ごしました。 pic.twitter.com/wHGNqPwsHn — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) April 27, 2023

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen had a blunt message for struggling Chelsea.

Snooker

The Rocket looked back at his Crucible exit.

I’m obviously disappointed but Luca played brilliantly and came back so well. He’s one of the most talented snooker players I’ve ever seen. He plays the game the way it should played and I hope he goes on to win it. Good luck mate 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/PMJi7NtJT0 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) April 27, 2023

Formula One

Williams turned the clock back.

F1 teams and drivers arrived in Baku for this weekend’s race action.

Good morning, Baku! 🇦🇿 Taking in the stunning @BakuCityCircuit sights ahead of media day. #AzerbaijanGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/odeMCJNlvp — Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake (@alfaromeostake) April 27, 2023