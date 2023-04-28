EFL permutations: Northampton, Ipswich and Plymouth close in on promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

EFL permutations: Northampton, Ipswich and Plymouth close in on promotion

By Press Association
Northampton manager Jon Brady, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher. l-r, could all be celebrating (David Davies/Zac Goodwin/Barrington Coombs/PA)
Northampton manager Jon Brady, Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna and Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher. l-r, could all be celebrating (David Davies/Zac Goodwin/Barrington Coombs/PA)

Promotion and relegation is on the line as most EFL clubs play their penultimate matches of the season over the bank holiday weekend.

The automatic promotion places in the Sky Bet Championship are set in stone but with other issues at stake across all three divisions, the PA news agency looks at the state of play.

Championship

Blackpool interim head coach Stephen Dobbie, left, and Wigan boss Shaun Maloney
Stephen Dobbie’s Blackpool and Shaun Maloney’s Wigan have relegation fears (Steven Paston/Danny Lawson/PA)

Burnley are champions and Sheffield United clinched promotion on Wednesday night.

Luton and Middlesbrough are guaranteed play-off places. Coventry can join them with a game to spare if they beat Birmingham and several other results go their way, but the immediate interest is at the bottom of the table.

Wigan play fellow strugglers Reading away on Saturday and will be relegated if they lose. If they draw, they need Huddersfield to lose at Cardiff on Sunday while if the Latics win they would need the Terriers to drop points or Rotherham to lose on Monday.

Blackpool, just a point better off than the Latics, must beat Millwall on Friday or match Huddersfield’s result and hope Reading do not win.

Reading can go down this weekend if they lose, Huddersfield win and Rotherham pick up a point. QPR can clinch survival with a victory, as can Rotherham as long as Reading and Huddersfield do not also win. Cardiff only need a point to guarantee their Championship future.

League One

Plymouth and Ipswich have the chance to clinch promotion with wins at home to Burton and Exeter respectively, or by matching third-placed Sheffield Wednesday’s result at Shrewsbury.

Argyle will be crowned champions if they win and Town lose, and are up unless Wednesday win and they do not.

Wednesday are guaranteed a play-off place at least. Barnsley are in the play-offs and Bolton and Derby can both join them if they win and Peterborough do not.

Morecambe and Accrington could be relegated if they lose to Lincoln and Cambridge respectively, MK Dons beat Barnsley and Oxford get a point against relegated Forest Green. Even draws would not be enough if Oxford and MK both win.

Cambridge are second-bottom but have a game in hand, meaning their fate cannot be confirmed until Wednesday at the earliest.

League Two

Northampton and Stevenage have the opportunity on Saturday to clinch promotion alongside champions Leyton Orient.

Victories for either, against Bradford and Grimsby respectively, would make sure – otherwise, they would need none of Stockport, Carlisle and Bradford to win. Boro must match that trio’s results but Northampton would be promoted instantly if the chasing pack all drop points.

Stockport and Carlisle can clinch play-off places if they better either Salford or Mansfield’s results.

Hartlepool will be relegated unless they win both their remaining games and Crawley lose both of theirs, with a six-goal swing in Pools’ favour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove took in the rubble of the former BHS site in Aberdeen. Nearly 40 years ago, he stacked shelves there - and now he is tipping plans for a new market there to help Aberdeen's recovery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘I used to stack shelves here’: Former BHS worker Michael Gove tips plans for…
2
Deborah Millar. Image: DC Thomson
Drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
3
Police remained at the scene into the evening. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
4
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen street closed after Range Rover overturns
5
Readers react to Waitrose coming to Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers react to supermarket giant Waitrose coming to Aberdeen
6
Waitrose is to open in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Waitrose to set up shop in Aberdeen this summer
7
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. Plans for Inverness Castle's transformation into a visitor attraction are gathering pace Picture shows; Artist impressions of how the Inverness Castle attraction will look. Inverness. Supplied by High Life Highland Date; Unknown
It’s been years in the making, but Inverness Castle is shaping up to be…
8
Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates. Image: Facebook.
Body found in search for wanted fiance of murdered pregnant Wick teacher
9
The new Pandora store opened in the Bon Accord Centre today. Pictured - Rachel, Shelley, shop manager Anna and Sofie. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
First look inside new Aberdeen Pandora store
10
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery

More from Press and Journal

A82 crash
Van and lorry crash closes A82 near Fort Augustus
Invergordon with the Jock Mackay Memorial Cup, which they won against Alness United this season..
Invergordon and Golspie Sutherland relish chance to score North Caledonian Cup triumph
Alasdair Mackenzie who has a problem with sewage at his house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'This has ruined us' - sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water
Peterhead player-interim co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: SNS
Peterhead co-managers have no intention of calling time on their playing careers
Decades on, childhood memories can still prompt tears - of laughter (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Oh, What A Night of memories at Aberdeen's tremendous Tivoli
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 26.10.2022 URN: CR0039066 Updated photos of senior Highland Councillors/committee chairs, plus some new locators of the Highland Council Chamber and Exterior. Picture:Glynis Sinclair Ward: 17 Culloden and Ardersier Party: Scottish National Party Pictures by JASON HEDGES
'We could rent every vacant house six times over' - Highland Council agrees new…
Traffic is expected to be heavier over the bank holiday weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Bank holiday roads: Motorists urged to drive with extra care
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Pics for file Picture shows; Martin Gilbert, co-founder and retired chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management. Don't know. Supplied by James Thorneley, on behalf of Martin Gilbert Date; Unknown; 7d6565f1-128f-4fc7-a225-46feaa7bcc04 ABERDEEN BUSINESSMAN MARTIN GILBERT JANUARY 2021
Martin Gilbert: Retaining fossil fuels doesn’t mean continuing to pollute the environment
The Hermes players celebrate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Junior football: Hermes set sights on reaching Quest Engineering Cup final
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Malgorzata Rzeznik appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Woman seen driving 'exceptionally slow' was more than four times drink-drive limit

Editor's Picks

Most Commented