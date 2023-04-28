England to host maiden Test series against Tonga this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England to host maiden Test series against Tonga this autumn

By Press Association
Head coach Shaun Wane will lead England this Saturday for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeat last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Head coach Shaun Wane will lead England this Saturday for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeat last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

England will welcome Tonga for a historic three-match Test series in October and November.

The contests, which will be played at St Helens on October 22, Huddersfield six days later and Headingley the following week, will mark a maiden international series between the two countries.

It is understood the initial plan was to invite New Zealand over and while that fell through, England head coach Shaun Wane, leading the side on Saturday for the first time since last November’s World Cup semi-final loss to Samoa when they take on France, insisted Tonga will pose a formidable challenge.

England lost their World Cup semi-final to Samoa last November (Adam Davy/PA)
England lost their World Cup semi-final to Samoa last November (Adam Davy/PA)

“Throughout my time as England head coach I have said we need to challenge ourselves against the best sides the international game has to offer – and Tonga are certainly one of those,” Wane said.

“They’ve been a real success story on the international stage in recent years, building on their exploits at the 2017 World Cup, and they will offer a real test.

“It’s also a great opportunity for us to get three high-quality Test matches under our belt as we continue to push towards the next World Cup in 2025.”

England were given a stiff test when they last played Tonga, who with seven minutes remaining in their 2017 World Cup semi-final trailed 20-0 before running in 18 points to set up a grandstand finish.

England held on to secure a 20-18 victory at Auckland while Tonga pushed eventual runners-up Samoa all the way in last year’s World Cup before going down by an identical scoreline in their quarter-final at Warrington.

Tonga reached the World Cup quarter-finals last November (Tim Goode/PA)
Tonga reached the World Cup quarter-finals last November (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Kristian Woolf is not underestimating how significant the series against England is for Tonga, who have recorded wins over Australia and Great Britain in recent years.

“There is no doubt that this is another historic moment for Tongan Rugby League,” Woolf said.

“This will be the first time one of the Pacific Nations has been invited to play in a full three-Test series against England, in the place where our great game began.

“It is easy to forget that this is an honour usually only reserved for countries like Australia and New Zealand.

“I know our players are excited by this challenge, and are also keen to go back to England to try and prove what we can do in the northern hemisphere. We feel we did not showcase our best at last year’s World Cup, and this will be an opportunity for Tonga to correct that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Georgia Bland.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
5
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
6
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
7
CR0042478 Stuart Findlay, Inverness Highland piper John Prendergast arrives home to Inverness Airport after completing the Tour d'Afrique for the Elsie Normington Foundation which involved cycling over 5000miles the length of Africa. John is met by his mother Amanda at the airport. 23rd April '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Emotional reunion at Inverness Airport after cyclist completes 5,400-mile Africa challenge to help Highland…
8
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. First look at Ballater's new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening Picture shows; Fish Shop in Ballater | Marcus Sherry, head chef at Fish Shop. Ballater. Supplied by Artfarm | Fish Shop Date; Unknown
First look inside Ballater’s new restaurant Fish Shop ahead of its opening
9
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen – ‘We are building something special’
3
10
The new Ellon gym will open to the public for a sneak peek this weekend ahead of its official launch next week. Image: Arena Strength and Fitness Gym Date
New Ellon gym rejected by councillors is accidentally approved in blunder… And now it’s…

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented