Sean Dyche: Players must handle high stakes that come with representing Everton

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche wants his players to handle the high stakes associated with playing for the club (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Everton manager Sean Dyche wants his players to handle the high stakes associated with playing for the club (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Everton manager Sean Dyche stressed his players have to handle the high stakes which come with playing for the club.

A 4-1 defeat at home to Newcastle means they head into Monday’s relegation six-pointer at Leicester, one point above them in 18th, having to win if they are to stand any realistic chance of extending their 69-year stay in the top flight.

It is a huge occasion which is likely to have a massive bearing on the futures of both clubs, and having seen his side crumble in the second half at home to the high-flying Magpies Dyche wants his players to understand just what the implications are.

“The stakes have been high since I got here,” said the Toffees boss, without a win in 10 matches.

“The stakes should be high, by the way. A club like Everton, the stakes should be high. That’s what the players need to remember. They need to be high at this football club.

“If we go down there, take on the game and win, then it creates a different atmosphere and the belief floods back in very quickly. It’s strange how quickly it can turn around.

“The key point is you making it happen, I can’t emphasise that enough. I say it to the players constantly – you make things happen in football.

“Now and again you get a lucky one but even that doesn’t really build belief. The ones that build belief are when you take it on, then deliver and get a result.”

