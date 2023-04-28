Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 28.
Football
Jesse Marsch loves Ted Lasso.
Wembley Stadium celebrated a big birthday.
Fabian Schar was ‘furious’ with Dan Burn after being denied a superb goal against Everton by VAR, which showed his Newcastle team-mate in an offside position.
Matt Targett was more than happy with the 4-1 result though.
Marcus Rashford urged Manchester United not to lose heart as the season reached a critical stage.
Alejandro Garnacho signed a new deal at Manchester United.
Motor racing
F1 returned after a month-long absence with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc made it a hat-trick … but only after a tense tie with Max Verstappen early in Q3.
Rugby union
Organisers of the Women’s Six Nations showed off the competition’s new silverware.
NFL
The Houston Texans shook up the top of the draft, taking their quarterback of the future at number two and trading up to the very next pick.
The New York Jets made a young fan’s dream come true – earning him a high-profile admirer.