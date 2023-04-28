Celtic or Rangers to face Inverness or Falkirk – Scottish Cup talking points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Celtic or Rangers to face Inverness or Falkirk – Scottish Cup talking points

By Press Association
Celtic and Rangers go head to head at Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)
Celtic and Rangers go head to head at Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)

One of the biggest weekends of the Scottish football season takes place with two intriguing Hampden semi-finals.

Inverness and Falkirk meet in the first of the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday before Celtic and Rangers lock horns again 24 hours later.

Here are some of the major talking points ahead of the fixtures.

All and nothing?

Celtic celebrate
Celtic already have one trophy in the bag (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic will move to within two victories of the treble if they beat Rangers on Sunday and consign their city rivals to a barren season. With a 13-point lead in the Premiership, Celtic can clinch the title at Tynecastle next weekend, and setting up a final against lower-league opposition would leave Ange Postecoglou on the verge of joining Jock Stein, Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon as treble-winning Celtic managers. Rangers boss Michael Beale will get some leeway if they end the season without a trophy given he arrived halfway through but he will be under added pressure to start next term well.

Celtic on a roll

Jota
Jota scored the clincher in the previous derby (PA)

The champions have gone five derby games unbeaten, a sequence which has included three victories this season including the Viaplay Cup final. The run started after Rangers beat the Hoops at the same stage of last campaign and the context of this semi-final is very similar, although Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Light Blues side were well on their way to the Europa League final in 2022.

Kyogo no go?

Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi likes scoring against Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Stopping Kyogo Furuhashi, or restricting the service to the Japan forward, could be a key factor if Rangers are to turn the tables. The sharp centre-forward has netted 29 times this season and has notched five goals against Rangers this year alone. Rangers’ main goalscorer over the last six seasons, Alfredo Morelos, has only hit three goals in total against Celtic throughout his time in Scotland and is on 12 so far in what looks likely to be his final season at Ibrox.

Repeat of 2015 final

the 2015 final
Falkirk played Inverness in the 2015 final (PA)

Saturday’s semi-final sees Inverness and Falkirk reunited eight years after meeting at the last stage of the tournament. Ten-man Caley Thistle triumphed that day to take the trophy back to the Highlands for the only time and consign Falkirk to a third final defeat in 18 years. Both sides have experienced relegation since – Caley Thistle are in the Championship and the Bairns in League One – but both are hoping for promotion via the play-offs. It will be a thrilling finale to the season on two fronts for the winners at Hampden.

The VAR factor

VAR
VAR will be in use (PA)

The introduction of video technology to Scottish football has been far from smooth since October but Celtic and Rangers will at least know what to expect, to a certain extent. Falkirk and Inverness will be experiencing the system for the first time as it is only in use in the Premiership and selected cup ties. Inverness manager Billy Dodds admitted he was “wary” of its impact while Falkirk boss John McGlynn has stressed to his players to play to the whistle and not expect decisions to come instantly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Celtic and Rangers go head to head at Hampden (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented