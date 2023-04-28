UEFA sets up new cost controls group amid Aleksander Ceferin salary cap comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

UEFA sets up new cost controls group amid Aleksander Ceferin salary cap comments

By Press Association
UEFA has set up a working group on cost controls in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin said a salary cap was “the solution” to European football’s financial sustainability (Niall Carson/PA)
UEFA has set up a working group on cost controls in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin said a salary cap was “the solution” to European football’s financial sustainability (Niall Carson/PA)

UEFA has set up a group to look at new cost controls in European football, in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin raised the possibility of a continent-wide salary cap.

Ceferin told American news outlet Men In Blazers that limiting the amount a club can spend on player wages was “the solution” to protecting competitive balance, and said the issue was already under discussion with clubs.

His comments were criticised by Professional Footballers’ Association chief executive Maheta Molango, who told the PA news agency players would “rightly be angry”, adding: “Football’s leaders are quickly going to create a real problem if they continue to treat players like this.”

An “inclusive” working group, featuring representation from world players’ union FIFPRO, has been appointed by UEFA’s club licensing committee.

UEFA said the new group would “explore new ways to enhance the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of European football”.

As well as FIFPRO, the group will also feature representatives from 11 national associations, the European Club Association, European Leagues and Football Supporters Europe.

Any salary cap would almost certainly need to be the result of a collective bargaining agreement in order for it to adhere to European law.

Even then, a senior executive at one of Europe’s big five leagues contacted by PA on Friday was sceptical that such a cap could be applied, given the wide variance in taxation levels across the continent.

The group will look at those tax systems in order “to develop effective and equitable cost control mechanisms”, UEFA said.

“It will also examine the feasibility of specific measures that would supplement the existing squad cost rule, with the aim to enhance cost control, promote the development of youth players and foster a better redistribution of resources,” UEFA added.

Ceferin said earlier this week: “In the future, we have to seriously think about a salary cap. If the budgets go sky-high then our competitive balance is a problem.

“It’s not about the owners, it’s about the value of the competition, because if five clubs will always win then it doesn’t make sense any more.

“I already spoke with some people from the European Commission – we are trying to push that.

“But it has to be a collective agreement – every league and UEFA. Because if we do it and the other leagues don’t, then it doesn’t make sense.”

A senior executive within European club football told PA on Monday he anticipated any cap would have to be set at a level higher than the most expensive wage bill currently in European football to avoid clubs immediately being in breach, but set at a ceiling that would help to rein in costs in the future and then be adjusted over time.

UEFA’s new Financial Sustainability Regulations (FSR) were approved 12 months ago and replaced the Financial Fair Play system.

One key aspect of FSR is the squad cost ratio, which links a club’s spending in areas such as player wages and transfer fees to turnover. Next season this spending must not exceed 90 per cent of turnover, dropping to a 70 per cent limit by 2025-26 and thereafter. The squad cost ratio effectively acts as a ‘soft’ cap on what clubs can spend.

The Premier League is in the process of updating its financial controls and these are likely to be in-line with UEFA’s FSR.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

Northern Star Awards host Edith Bowman. Image: Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce.
Northern Star Business Awards: All the winners from this year's ceremony
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges his Caley Thistle players to seize chance to book Scottish Cup…
Cove's Shay Logan battles with Dundee's Luke McGowan at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Cove Rangers play out 0-0 draw with Dundee to move off foot of Championship
Nairn County's Station Park.
Nairn County raise objections to Scottish Conference League proposal
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
Matthew Reiss resignation
Highland Council praises 'constructive' meeting on Corran Ferry crisis
Rev Mark Strange, Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church. Image; Supplied.
Highland-based bishop 'honoured' to present sceptre at coronation
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
UEFA has set up a working group on cost controls in the week its president Aleksander Ceferin said a salary cap was “the solution” to European football’s financial sustainability (Niall Carson/PA)
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield

Editor's Picks

Most Commented