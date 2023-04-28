Jamie Smith half-century helps Surrey claim upper hand against Warwickshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Smith half-century helps Surrey claim upper hand against Warwickshire

By Press Association
Surrey’s Jamie Smith scored an unbeaten half-century (Mike Egerton/PA)
Surrey’s Jamie Smith scored an unbeaten half-century (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jamie Smith’s unbeaten half-century helped Surrey edge into control on a gripping second day of their LV= Insurance County Championship Division One clash at Edgbaston.

Warwickshire were bowled out for 150, but the champions were subsequently reduced to 99 for four in reply before Smith ensured his side reclaim the upper hand, adding 44 with Ben Foakes, 32 with Cameron Steel and 35 with Jordan Clark.

Smith will resume day three unbeaten on 57 with Surrey 211 for eight and leading by 61 runs.

Tim Murtagh dismissed England opener Zak Crawley for a golden duck and just missed out on a hat-trick on a day of clattering wickets between Middlesex and Kent at Lord’s.

Kent were all out for 186 in the morning session, Ben Compton top-scoring with 52 as Murtagh and Ethan Bamber finished with four wickets apiece, but Middlesex were soon in trouble as they slumped to 90 for six.

Ryan Higgins (71) rescued the hosts with his fourth half-century of the season, helping Middlesex to 229 for a lead of 43, before Murtagh was quickly back amongst the wickets as Kent came out for their second knock.

Murtagh, who turns 42 in August, dismissed Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond off the first two balls of the innings before forcing Jack Leaning to defend the hat-trick delivery.

Leaning would end up finishing the day unbeaten on 19, alongside the prolific Compton (15no) as Kent closed on 40 for two, still trailing by three runs.

In Division Two, Brydon Carse gave the England selectors a nudge ahead of the Ashes by scoring his maiden first-class century and taking three wickets to put dominant Durham firmly on course for victory against Derbyshire at the Riverside.

Carse began the day needing 23 runs to reach three figures and rocketed through the gears to secure his hundred from 113 balls before Durham declared soon after on 452 for nine, with the paceman unbeaten on 108.

The home side then ran through the Derbyshire line-up as Matthew Potts and Ben Raine reduced the visitors to six for four. Luis Reece top-scored with 56, but his team were made to follow-on after being skittled for 165.

Derbyshire soon found themselves in further trouble as they crashed to 92 for five at the close, still trailing by 195,

At Bristol, a trademark defensive masterclass from captain Cheteshwar Pujara batted Sussex into a promising position against Gloucestershire.

India Nets Session – Day Two – Kia Oval
India Test star Cheteshwar Pujara shone again for Sussex (Adam Davy/PA)

After a delayed start at 1.50pm due to a saturated outfield, the visitors took their first-innings total from 47 for one to 302 for four, India Test star Pujara leading the way with 99 not out, while Tom Alsop contributed 67 and James Coles a career-best 74.

Leicestershire put the pressure on Glamorgan at the Uptonsteel County Ground as England bowler Rehan Ahmed and Australian Ashes hopeful Peter Handscomb both narrowly missed out on centuries.

Ahmed (90) and Handscomb (95) shared a partnership of 177 for the sixth wicket as Leicestershire made 407 after being sent into bat.

Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd was then dismissed for a duck before Eddie Byrom and Marnus Labuschagne fought back with a second-wicket partnership of 124, but they closed the day still 94 runs short of avoiding the follow-on at 164 for five.

