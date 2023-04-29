Billy Mckay nets double as Inverness beat Falkirk to reach Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay nets double as Inverness beat Falkirk to reach Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
Inverness’ Billy Mckay nets his penalty against Falkirk (Steve Welsh/pa)
Inverness’ Billy Mckay nets his penalty against Falkirk (Steve Welsh/pa)

Veteran striker Billy Mckay scored twice as Inverness set up a Scottish Cup final against one of the Old Firm sides with a 3-0 win over Falkirk at Hampden Park.

The Championship side emerged triumphant when the two clubs met in the 2015 final and they again proved too strong for the League One outfit.

Mckay, 34, scored from the spot after seven minutes when VAR intervened to flag up a Leon McCann handball before winger Daniel MacKay headed in a second after 34 minutes to give the Highlanders the interval lead.

Mckay grabbed his second in the 57th minute with a deft finish to confirm Caley Thistle’s second Scottish Cup final appearance ever and they will face the might of holders Rangers or Celtic, who meet in the other last-four tie at the national stadium on Sunday.

Billy Dodds’ side were knocked out of the cup by Queen’s Park in January before getting a reprieve after their Championship rivals had fielded an ineligible player, and they will need more of that fortune in the final if they are to produce an unlikely shock.

There was no surprise that the ground was well short of its 50,000-plus capacity but the Bairns had the bulk of the support for the lunchtime kick-off, although it was the Highland fans who were soon celebrating.

It was the first time either side had played under the VAR system and referee Nick Walsh went to his pitchside monitor after just five minutes when Alan Muir, in charge of the technology, spotted McCann’s flailing arm had made contact with a Jay Henderson cross.

Walsh pointed to the spot after a check and McKay sent Falkirk keeper Brian Kinnear the wrong way with a confident penalty.

The Bairns almost levelled in the 12th minute when Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers came rushing out of his penalty area and miskicked a clearance to Falkirk winger Callum Morris but his shot curled away from the empty goal and struck the base of the far post before the Caley Thistle defence regrouped to smother the danger.

Mckay (right) opened the scoring
Mckay (right) opened the scoring (Steve Welsh/PA)

John McGlynn’s side were on the front foot and midway through the first half midfielder Max Kucheriavyi headed a cross into the arms of Ridgers from eight yards.

Then Kai Kennedy and Kucheriavyi had shots blocked by desperate Inverness bodies but Caley Thistle raced up the pitch and doubled their lead when Mackay, on loan from Hibernian, headed in a Jay Henderson cross from just outside the six-yard box.

It was a long way back for Falkirk but they kept going.

Moments later, defender Liam Henderson headed wide from captain Stephen McGinn’s whipped-in free-kick with defender Coll Donaldson missing the target from eight yards following an early second-half corner.

The Bairns kept battling for a lifeline which was pulled away from them when Mackay slung in a deep cross from the left and McKay nipped in to cushion the ball past Kinnear from four yards.

Billy Dodds' side will face either Rangers or Celtic in the final
Billy Dodds’ side will face either Rangers or Celtic in the final (Steve Welsh/PA)

Just after the hour mark, Inverness’ Nathan Shaw’s deflected drive from 20 yards crashed off the post and for once Falkirk survived.

In the 67th minute a short pass-back from Caley Thistle’s Robbie Deas saw substitute Gary Oliver go round Ridgers but he somehow failed in two attempts to squeeze the ball in.

At the other end, as the game sped from end to end, Nathan Shaw curled the ball against the Falkirk post and, while the Bairns kept going – helped by a clutch of substitutes – there was no way back.

The next Scottish Cup stop for Inverness is Celtic or Rangers, but firstly they will resume their quest to get out of the Championship with that showpiece occasion on June 3 put on the backburner. Falkirk will lick their wounds and try to escape out of League One through the play-offs.

