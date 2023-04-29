Stevenage secure promotion to League One following home win over Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luther James-Wildin’s first goal for two years sealed promotion to Sky Bet League One for Stevenage as they defeated Grimsby 2-0 at a jubilant Lamex Stadium.

Jamie Reid had earlier opened the scoring for Stevenage, who ended their nine-year stay in English football’s fourth tier and gave manager Steve Evans the seventh promotion of his career.

Stevenage thought they had the perfect start when Reid headed in from Carl Piergianni’s knock-down in the second minute, but an assistant referee’s flag cut their celebrations short.

The hosts upped the pressure in the second half and broke the deadlock after 57 minutes when Reid’s header from Jordan Roberts’ cross found the bottom corner.

Grimsby goalkeeper Max Crocombe almost presented Stevenage with a second when he lost the ball in his area, only for Luke Waterfall to clear off the line from Danny Rose.

But the party could begin for the hosts in the 67th minute when Reid laid the ball off for substitute James-Wildin, who coolly stroked the ball past Crocombe from the edge of the area.