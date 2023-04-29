Northampton miss promotion chance as Romoney Crichlow boosts Bradford to victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton missed the chance to secure promotion to Sky Bet League One when Romoney Crichlow’s stoppage-time goal snatched a 2-1 win for Bradford at Sixfields.

Three points would have taken the Cobblers up and they looked the likelier side to win it after Max Dyche cancelled out Andy Cook’s first-half opener, but Crichlow struck in stoppage time.

It is still in Northampton’s hands, however, and a win on the final day of the season at Tranmere will secure promotion, but both Stockport and Bradford will be waiting to pounce on any slip-ups.

Cook squandered a big chance to give Bradford a third-minute lead when he shot wide of the near post, but he made no mistake on the half-hour mark, left unmarked to head home Scott Banks’ corner.

There was a nervousness to the home side’s play in the first half and Bradford almost capitalised further with Banks’ shot beaten away by Lee Burge and Jamie Walker firing over.

Northampton made a better start to the second half and only a smart piece of goalkeeping from Harry Lewis denied Kieron Bowie an equaliser.

The hosts were level in the 63rd minute when Sam Sherring’s header across goal was nodded in by Dyche.

Lewis tipped over from Harvey Lintott and he also clawed away Sherring’s header, but it was Bradford who snatched victory through Crichlow’s stoppage-time header.