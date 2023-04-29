Crawley preserve Football League status with goalless draw against Walsall

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley clinched the point they needed to ensure Sky Bet League Two survival with a goalless draw at home to Walsall.

Hartlepool attempted to take matters into the final day of the season with a 3-1 home win over Barrow, but the Reds went into the game needing a point and obliged by taking their unbeaten run to four games.

Crawley had all but secured their status with a 2-0 victory at Hartlepool last week, but boss Scott Lindsey insisted going into the clash there would be no complacency.

Walsall, without an away league win since Boxing Day, threatened in only the fifth minute when winger Tom Knowles had a shot parried by goalkeeper Corey Addai before Addai also claimed the rebound from Conor Wilkinson.

At the other end, Saddlers keeper Owen Evans tipped a free-kick from Jack Powell around a post and also tipped over a header by James Tilley.

Former Crawley loanee Isaac Hutchinson had a goal-bound shot parried by Addai after Walsall had penalty claims waved away following a challenge by Dion Conroy on Knowles.

Walsall changed their keeper for the second half, with Jackson Smith replacing Owen Evans, and Smith was tested for the first time when holding a low shot from Tilley.

Crawley thought they had broken the deadlock in the 57th minute when Ashley Nadesan appeared to have forced a cross from Ben Gladwin over the line, but the effort was ruled out by the assistant referee.

A recent upturn on the pitch has done nothing to stop Crawley fans from protesting against the club’s owners and their chants throughout the game were for WAGMI United – a group of US cryptocurrency investors who took over a year ago – to quit.