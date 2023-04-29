Kyle Turner nets double as Partick boost play-off hopes by beating Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kyle Turner scored twice as Partick Thistle bolstered their hopes of securing a Scottish Championship play-off spot with a 2-0 victory over struggling Arbroath.

Arbroath had a couple of early chances as Dale Hilson had a shot saved by David Mitchell and Thomas O’Brien saw his effort cleared off the line.

Turner was denied by Derek Gaston before the Partick midfielder opened the scoring in the 40th minute, heading in Steven Lawless’ cross.

Gaston prevented Arbroath going further behind, saving from Brian Graham, while Mitchell tipped over Steven Hetherington’s 20-yard drive at the other end.

Turner made it 2-0 on the hour mark with a neat finish and saw another effort saved as he went for a hat-trick, with Gaston keeping out Darren Brownlie’s header in dramatic fashion.