Bolton seal League One play-off spot with victory over 10-man Fleetwood

Bolton secured a Sky Bet League One play-off berth with a match to spare thanks to a 2-0 victory over 10-man Fleetwood at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Wanderers completed their league double over Scott Brown’s visitors courtesy of a Promise Omochere own goal and sixth of the season from midfielder Kyle Dempsey.

Victory for Ian Evatt’s side, coupled with Peterborough’s failure to beat Bristol Rovers, cemented the Trotters’ top-six position.

Wanderers, nervy from the previous home defeat by Accrington, relaxed when Omochere was adjudged to have put through his own net after 18 minutes.

Elias Kachunga claimed what would have been his first league goal of the campaign but the Town striker was credited with the opener.

Bolton’s prospects further increased when Jayden Stockley was sent-off after 58 minutes for violent conduct as Fleetwood defended a home corner.

Top scorer Dion Charles had a goal disallowed after Kachunga’s cross was ruled to have gone out of play.

But with 12 minutes left, Dempsey struck from six yards, returning Brendan Wiredu’s clearance with interest.