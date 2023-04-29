Stockport keep alive automatic promotion hopes with win at champions Orient

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stockport claimed an impressive 3-0 win at League Two champions Leyton Orient to keep alive their hopes of snatching an automatic promotion spot and joining the O’s in League One next season.

Goals from Akil Wright, Callum Camps and Connor Evans secured the win for County, who moved to within two points of third-placed Northampton following their last-gasp home defeat to Bradford.

County are at home to relegated Hartlepool on the final day of the season while Northampton go to Tranmere.

Chris Hussey collected the ball following a corner that was only half-cleared and curled a cross into the box for the unmarked Wright to head home from close range.

Five minutes later, County doubled their advantage when Camps seized on a cross from the left by Isaac Olaofe and sent a shot from 20 yards out wide of keeper Lawrence Vigouroux and into the net.

Orient’s only shot in the first half, in which they were totally outmanoeuvred, came in added time when Tom James drilled a free-kick into hands of Ben Hinchcliffe.

The hosts showed more spirit and energy after the break and George Moncur and James tested Hinchcliffe.

However, County put the issue to bed in the 81st minute when Hussey curled in a free-kick othat substitute Evans headed home.