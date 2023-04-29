Mark Bonner hails ‘massive result’ for Cambridge at relegation rivals Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Bonner admitted it was a “massive result” as his Cambridge side boosted their hopes of staying in League One with a 2-1 win over relegation rivals Accrington, who are all but down.

United – who moved up a spot to 22nd after the win – are now a point away from safety and play their game in hand over all the other teams around them on Wednesday.

Stanley’s five-year stay in League One is all but at an end as they dropped to 23rd place and are three points from safety with a poor goal difference.

Bonner said: “It was a massive result for us.

“We were so in control of the game and we had enough chances to make it three but then we lost control in the end and it put the result in the lap of the gods.

“We were excellent in temperament and discipline until the frantic finish.”

Cambridge opened the scoring three minutes before the break with defender Harrison Dunk firing home.

They doubled their lead after 65 minutes when substitute George Thomas raced into the area and slotted the ball into the far corner of the net.

Stanley set up a grandstand finish when Michael Morrison fouled Shaun Whalley in the area with Aaron Pressley scoring from the penalty spot via the post with seven minutes remaining.

Bonner added: “When we have needed to, in the big games over the last few months, we have showed up and delivered and now we have to do it two more times.

“We have now got ourselves in a good position with two games to go and it’s a massive three points to keep our hopes alive but we have to go again on Wednesday.

“The supporters were amazing and we need everyone who can to come to Burton as we will need them.”

John Coleman accepted that – unless there were a set of freak results – it would be League Two football for his Accrington side next season.

He said: “Cambridge played well. We knew neither team felt like a draw would be enough and the first goal was always going to be crucial and they got it.

“We never thought we would go down this season but there is no point bleating or moaning about it.

“We weren’t good enough over the season, not just today. We gave ourselves a chance with a win on Tuesday but the brutal truth is, we haven’t been good enough over the season and that’s why we are in the position we are.

“Now we have to try and emulate the likes of Bristol Rovers and bounce back up.

“I have been at the club 20 years and we have never taken a step backwards and so of course, it’s going to hurt but we have got to prepare for next season.

“We have got to be ruthless and get the right players in.”