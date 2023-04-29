Mark Jackson bewildered as MK Dons ‘chuck away’ two points in survival scrap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Jackson bewildered as MK Dons ‘chuck away’ two points in survival scrap

By Press Association
MK Dons squandered a three-goal lead in their survival bid (David Davies/PA)
MK Dons squandered a three-goal lead in their survival bid (David Davies/PA)

MK Dons manager Mark Jackson was at a loss to explain how his relegation-threatened side “chucked away” a three-goal lead to draw 4-4 with Barnsley.

Mo Eisa’s brace and goals from Jonathan Leko and Warren O’Hara inside 20 second-half minutes looked set to bolster Don’s League One safety ambitions.

But Jackson’s side disintegrated, shipping three goals in the final 17 minutes to sink back into peril with a game to play.

“Up until the point of their second goal I think the players executed what we wanted them to do superbly,” said Jackson.

“As soon as that second goal went in for Barnsley, we have to deal better with those moments.

“We have to stay strong, we have to stay disciplined in what we’re going to do, so it’s really disappointing. It’s hard to process.

“In that spell where they scored the second goal and then the next two, we showed a vulnerability that we’ve had on occasion this year.

“But up until the point of their second goal, the lads were fantastic, the work rate, the togetherness and the desire to execute was superb, we’ve just got undone in a 15-minute period.

“Before the game we’d have said a point would have been a good point, but I can’t say that in this moment because we’ve chucked two points away.”

MK Dons have chosen the worst possible time for a poor run of form, now winless in seven games that have featured five draws.

They are above the drop zone only on goal difference, level on points with Morecambe who occupy the fourth relegation place, with Burton to come on the final day of the season.

Barnsley are upwardly mobile at the other end of the table with a play-off place in the bag.

They took a first-half lead through Herbie Kane and mounted a rousing comeback through James Norwood’s strike and a late Max Watters brace, but manager Michael Duff was far from happy with what he saw in Buckinghamshire.

“The last 20 minutes, we went back to everything we normally do, scored three goals and probably could have gone on to win it,” he said.

“It’s not even about the result really, the result is irrelevant. It’s more certain things that I didn’t like, some of their players running past ours, conceding from set plays, all the things we pride ourselves on. Today was nowhere near the level we need to be at.

“We just didn’t show up in the second half because we thought it was going to be easy. They’ve come at us with everything, they’re fighting for their lives and ultimately it’s a warning that there is no God-given right to beat anybody in football.

“We didn’t down tools, we just switched off. Sometimes you need a kick to react and in the last 20 minutes of the second half we did everything that we should have done in the first place.”

