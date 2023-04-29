Steve Evans hails Stevenage’s ‘real heroes’ after clinching promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steve Evans hails Stevenage’s ‘real heroes’ after clinching promotion

By Press Association
Steve Evans called Stevenage’s players ‘real heroes’ after victory over Grimsby secured promotion (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Steve Evans called Stevenage’s players ‘real heroes’ after victory over Grimsby secured promotion (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Stevenage manager Steve Evans labelled his players “heroes” after they sealed promotion to Sky Bet League One with one game of the season to spare after a 2-0 win over Grimsby.

Three years ago, only the demise of Macclesfield reprieved the club from relegation from the EFL, and they were again struggling against the drop when Evans took charge 13 months ago.

The 60-year-old has now guided them to a return to the third tier of English football after a nine-year absence and added another promotion to his managerial career, thanks to second-half goals from Jamie Reid and Luther James-Wildin.

Evans said: “It’s a magical day for everyone in the town, everyone at the football club, our chairman [Phil Wallace], his wife Margaret and all the board. They’ve been fantastic.

“The players are the real heroes – we’ve said before, the general sends his troops into battle and the general then stays in the big war building and looks at a screen.

“The real heroes are the boys who have to go out on the pitch and do it in football terms, and they’ve been fantastic all season.

“They’ve been acclaimed, then they were written off, although we never wrote them off, we said if we stick to the plan and stick to the way we do things, they’ll come good.

“I’m delighted for them today, every one of them.”

After having a Reid header ruled out for offside in the second minute, Stevenage produced a nervy performance in the first half and looked set to be made to sweat going into the final day of the season.

The mood was lifted spectacularly, however, when Reid put the hosts ahead after 57 minutes when he headed Jordan Roberts’ cross into the bottom corner.

After Danny Rose had a shot cleared off the line by Grimsby captain Luke Waterfall, James-Wildin made sure of promotion by stroking in his first goal for two years from the edge of the area.

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst said: “It’s Stevenage’s afternoon, there’s no doubt about that.

“Congratulations to them, it’s not just today, it’s over the course of a season, but I thought they showed parts of why they’ve been promoted in that performance today.

“Getting on to ourselves, I thought first half we more than held our own and were probably the better team in general.

“Second half we weren’t good enough, realistically, and once we went 1-0 down, I wasn’t happy with how we performed and tried to go about our jobs.

“It obviously gave them a lift and the carrot for them to go and chase and harry everything, and that’s what they’re very good at, but I can’t remember our players having time on the ball, whereas unfortunately theirs did at times.”

