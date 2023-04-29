Tim Murtagh celebrates 1000th wicket as Middlesex hammer Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Tim Murtagh celebrates 1000th wicket as Middlesex hammer Kent

By Press Association
Tim Murtagh reached a Middlesex milestone as they beat Kent with nine wickets to spare (John Walton/PA)
Tim Murtagh reached a Middlesex milestone as they beat Kent with nine wickets to spare (John Walton/PA)

Tim Murtagh recorded a 10-wicket match haul as Middlesex secured a second successive LV= Insurance County Championship victory at the expense of Kent in Division One.

The seamer reached 1000 wickets in all formats for his team after taking six for 42 – and match figures of 10 for 82 – as Kent fell to 128 all out at Lord’s.

Ben Compton and Jack Leaning had dragged Kent back into contention with an 87-run partnership but seven wickets tumbled cheaply, setting Middlesex a comfortable chase of 86 as Sam Robson and Pieter Malan steered them to victory with nine wickets remaining.

Surrey also secured a nine-wicket victory with a dominant display against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The visitors added 70 to their total, with Jamie Smith top-scoring on 88, to set a first-innings lead of 131, but a fantastic spell from Kemar Roach saw the fast bowler take three for nine, leaving Warwickshire 22 for four at lunch.

Roach finished with a five-for as the hosts fell to 141 all out and Surrey knocked off the required 11 runs in two overs.

In Division Two, Matthew Potts starred with the ball picking up five wickets as Durham claimed victory by an innings and seven runs against Derbyshire at Chester-Le-Street.

Matthew Potts starred with the ball for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Matthew Potts starred with the ball for Durham (Mike Egerton/PA)

The visitors had made a good start to day three with Matthew Lamb and Luis Reece putting on 149 runs for the sixth wicket, but Durham sparked into life after Lamb fell just short of his century on 99, pinned lbw by Ben Raine.

England seamer Potts then skittled through Derbyshire’s lower order, taking five for 65 for Durham to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Sussex continued their push for victory against Gloucestershire, sparked by substitute fielder Tom Clark’s direct-hit run out of Marcus Harris.

A chaotic period then saw Nathan McAndrew claim the wickets of James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren from successive balls for Gloucestershire to go four down at tea.

Sussex took five further wickets in the late session, with McAndrew finishing the day with figures of five for 53 to leave Gloucestershire 198 for nine at the close, still 257 runs behind their opponent’s first-innings total.

Chris Cooke and Michael Neser starred with the bat as Glamorgan fought back against Leicestershire.

Chasing 407, Glamorgan were struggling on 225 for seven in their opening innings before Cooke and Neser shared an eight-wicket partnership of 211 to help move the side on to 446 for eight.

Cooke remained unbeaten on 121 at the close of play, with Neser departing for 90 after being bowled by Chris Wright.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Officers were called to Larch Road in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following disturbance at Aberdeen property
Invergordon, who won the North Caledonian Cup by beating Golspie Sutherland 2-1. Image: Courtesy of the North Caledonian FA
Silverware delight for Invergordon as they defeat Golspie Sutherland to win the North Caledonian…
Kids battle it out on the slippery pole representing their school at the Junior Highland Games. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Junior Highland Games held at Gordonstoun
Our Ginger Gairdner has a fondness for alpine gardens, and Scotland's climate suits them.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The astonishing life of alpine plants
Michael Gove confirms plans for two investment zones in Scotland
Image: Police Scotland.
Woman arrested following two-vehicle crash on A96 near Auldern
Tories propose new national centre for green jobs in Aberdeen
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival
The firm will host three sales of heifers with calves in May
Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: PA
Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle will take belief into Scottish Cup final in pursuit…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented