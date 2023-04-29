York snatch late point at Notts County and confirm National League survival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

York confirmed National League survival after Shaq Forde’s late equaliser earned them a 1-1 drew at Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff’s 42nd goal of the season put County in front as the division’s top-scorer got on the end of Ruben Rodrigues’ ball just before the break.

York had goalkeeper Ryan Whitley to thank for keeping the deficit to won as he made a series of impressive saves, notably denying Sam Austin and keeping out Cedwyn Scott’s deflected header.

And Forde levelled in the 88th minute, sending a cool finish past Sam Slocombe at his right-hand post.

Whitley still had to be alert to deny the dangerous Rodrigues in added time as York, already all but safe, ensured they would be staying up.

Second-placed County’s next assignment is a play-off semi-final against either Barnet or Boreham Wood.