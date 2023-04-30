Celtic beat Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final to keep treble hopes alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic beat Rangers in Scottish Cup semi-final to keep treble hopes alive

By Press Association
Celtic’s Jota celebrates scoring winner against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Jota celebrates scoring winner against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jota’s first-half header gave Celtic a hard-fought 1-0 win over Rangers at Hampden Park to set up a Scottish Cup final date with Inverness which could see them clinch the domestic treble.

The returning Portuguese winger punished slack Gers defending three minutes from the interval to head past keeper Allan McGregor from close range.

Ibrox skipper James Tavernier hit the post with a drive in a breathless second half, with substitute Fashion Sakala missing the open goal from the rebound, but despite much huffing and puffing the holders could not muster an equaliser and it eventually turned into another hard-luck story.

Ominously, Michael Beale has not beaten Celtic in four attempts since taking over as Light Blues boss last November, while Rangers have not won an Old Firm game in six attempts.

Ange Postecoglou’s side, one cinch Premiership victory away from retaining the title and with the ViaPlay trophy already in the Parkhead trophy room, will be overwhelming favourites when they play Championship side Inverness at the national stadium on June 3 and few will bet against them completing the clean sweep.

For Beale and Rangers, it is now all about next season.

A 50-50 allocation split ensured the atmosphere was much more electric than in recent league games, attended by the home support only, and there was some drama when referee Willie Collum pulled up in the warm-up to be replaced by fourth official Don Robertson.

Gers fans welcomed back defender Connor Goldson and Ryan Kent while Hoops supporters were delighted to see Japan midfielder Reo Hatate and Jota back from injury, to have both sides more or less at full strength.

After the kick-off was delayed to allow the smoke from supporters’ flares to clear, Rangers showed their intent to press early and midfielder Nicolas Raskin won a corner with a deflected shot from 25 yards, which was well defended.

Kick-off was slightly delayed due to supporters' flares
Kick-off was slightly delayed due to supporters’ flares (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic settled and began forcing the Govan side into basic errors as they enjoyed a period of control, with Rangers responding in a see-saw match.

The first clear-cut chance of the fiery encounter had still to arrive but in the 26th minute McGregor made a good diving save from Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston’s powerful 20-yard shot before the Gers keeper saved Jota’s angled-drive with his foot.

Malik Tillman injured himself challenging Celtic left-back Greg Taylor down the left-flank and had to be replaced by fellow midfielder Scott Arfield.

Jota failed to control a Daizen Maeda cross when unmarked at the back post and a decent chance was gone but he made no mistake moments later.

Rangers inexplicably stopped when referee Robertson took no action after Raskin challenged Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley at the edge of the box and Maeda took possession of the loose ball and swiftly crossed for Jota to bullet a header past McGregor.

Rangers began the second-half as well as they had the first and won a series of free-kicks. From one delivery, Hoops keeper Joe Hart saved from Sakala then from Ryan Kent, before defender Cameron Carter-Vickers cleared to safety.

Johnston clashed with Barisic and limped off to be replaced by Anthony Ralston and the match swung from end to end.

Hoops striker Kyogo Furuhashi forced a save from McGregor with a drive to the near post before Arfield tested Hart with an effort from a similar distance.

In the 65th minute, when Tavernier beat Hart with a low drive from distance and Sakala missed the target with the rebound, it felt like it was not going to the Ibrox side’s day.

Tavernier headed a deep cross from Barisic on to the ground and over the bar from 10 yards as Rangers’ pressure intensified but they eventually ran out of time.

Beale has spoken regularly in recent weeks about the rebuild he proposes next season and he needs to get it right but before that there is another Old Firm meeting in the league in two weeks’ time in which Celtic will again fancy their chances as they continue to dominate this fixture.

