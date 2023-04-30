Rangers’ John Lundstram frustrated after another Celtic setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers’ John Lundstram frustrated after another Celtic setback

By Press Association
John Lundstram admits Rangers cannot endure another season of frustration like this one after their last chance of silverware disappeared with a 1-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Celtic.

The Light Blues, who went into the game at Hampden Park as cup holders, were punished just before the break for failing to play to the whistle, with Daizen Maeda crossing for Jota to head in the only goal of the game.

Rangers have failed to beat their Old Firm rivals in their last six meetings and effectively the Hoops need only beat Championship side Inverness in the June 3 final to complete the domestic treble.

Midfielder Lundstram said: “We’re disappointed. I thought we played really well for large spells of the game.

“But we’ve just got to find that bit of quality in the final third and at the other end mistakes let us down again.

“The ball is still in play and the ref hasn’t blown his whistle. We’ve got to play to the whistle. It’s our mistake again. That’s disappointing.

“It’s frustrating for everyone but going forward into next season we’ve really, really got to nail it down because we can’t have another season like this season.

“We all want to win, we all want to do the right things, of course we do. But decision-making at times has got to be better.

“It’s let us down, not just today but on numerous occasions. All the lads have got to rally round and have a big, big push now for the start of the season.”

Lundstram insists there is belief in the dressing room that they can beat Celtic and they will get another chance when they host the Hoops in the final Old Firm league game at Ibrox in two weeks’ time.

He said: “You saw out there that there was a belief. We were the better team for large spells.

“We had one cleared off the line, hit the post, missed an open goal with Fashion (Sakala).

“So the belief is there but it’s just the fine margins. They are getting the fine margins better at the minute.

“At the end of the day we’ve got to finish those chances that we created.

“We’re getting in the right positions, it’s just not falling for us. It’s just frustrating for us at the minute and it’s still raw for me.

“Going forward, we need to start winning these Old Firm games. It’s no secret.

“Just really disappointed but of course going into the next one, those fine margins I’ve just spoken about, we can get them in our favour.”

