Comparing Harry Kane’s goalscoring record with the Premier League’s best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Comparing Harry Kane’s goalscoring record with the Premier League’s best

By Press Association
Harry Kane is a Premier League goalscoring great (PA)
Harry Kane is a Premier League goalscoring great (PA)

Harry Kane moved joint-second in the all-time Premier League scoring chart with a goal in Tottenham’s defeat at Liverpool.

Having moved alongside Wayne Rooney on 208, Kane has only record scorer Alan Shearer ahead of him in the years since the top flight’s rebranding.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares.

Kane v Rooney

Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Sunderland in 2015
Wayne Rooney scored 208 Premier League goals (Martin Rickett/PA)

As with his recently-acquired England scoring record, Kane has hauled in Rooney’s total in far fewer games than it took the former Manchester United and Everton forward.

Rooney scored 208 goals in 491 appearances, including 183 in 393 for United – at the time a record for one club, since beaten by Sergio Aguero’s 184 for Manchester City and then Kane’s Spurs tally.

Kane has played only 315 games since his debut in 2012, all for Spurs except for three scoreless early appearances on loan at Norwich.

Rooney, of course, won five league titles with United, an achievement Kane has not been able to match – though he does have three Golden Boot awards, in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21. Kane has won seven player of the month awards to Rooney’s five, but Rooney was the Premier League player of the season for 2009-10.

Kane v Shearer

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane has 208 Premier League goals (PA)

Kane will need at least two more fit and prolific Premier League seasons to overtake Shearer, but is on course to do so given his impressive scoring rate.

Shearer’s 260 goals came in 441 appearances for Blackburn and Newcastle, a ratio of 0.59 goals per game.

Kane has a superior scoring rate of 0.66 per game, meaning he is on track to match Shearer’s record in his 395th game – either late in 2024-25 or early in the following campaign.

Shearer insists he is “cool with” Kane eventually breaking his record, telling the Premier League website in February when Kane reached 200 goals: “I know how much he wants it – he’s told me – which is fine, because I was exactly the same.

“If he stays fit and stays in this country then he’ll do it. It’s just a matter of when.”

Shearer also won three Golden Boots, in consecutive seasons from 1994-95. That year he also won the league title, with Blackburn, and the player of the season award, while he was named player of the month on four occasions in his career.

Scoring analysis

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Plenty of Premier League defences have suffered at the hands of Harry Kane (PA)

Kane holds the accolade of scoring against all 32 opponents he has faced in his Premier League career.

Shearer and Rooney scored against more opponents but also faced more – Shearer played against 39 teams and scored against all but Watford and Birmingham, in two and five appearances respectively, while Rooney netted against 36 of 40 opponents.

He did not score in six games against United – but did so five times in 18 games for them against Everton – with Derby, Blackpool and Huddersfield keeping him at bay in two games each.

Kane’s best tally against one opponent is 18 in 16 games against Leicester, with 15 in 16 against Everton and 14 in 17 north London derbies against Arsenal. He has double figures also against Southampton, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Rooney scored 15 against Newcastle and hit double figures against seven different opponents. Shearer did so against 12 teams, including 20 in 19 games against Leeds.

Kane has scored in almost half of his Premier League appearances – 153, already only six fewer than Rooney. His total includes a four-goal haul against Leicester in 2017, seven other hat-tricks and 38 doubles.

Shearer’s 11 hat-tricks included five goals in Newcastle’s 8-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in 1999. He added 46 doubles, scoring in 190 of his 441 games. Rooney scored 34 doubles and seven hat-tricks, including all four goals in Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Hull in 2010.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lindsay Bartlet, 61, from Old Aberdeen, who had a drink with Michael Bublé at P&J Live.
Michael Bublé orders Aberdeen man three pints and has a drink with him
2
Michael Bublé fans holding a handmade sign before the start of the P&J Live event.
Gallery: Michael Bublé oozed with energy as he wowed the crowd at P&J Live
3
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
4
Stephen Brand outside the EV charging point that gave him the unexpected bill. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
Man outraged after he is billed £73 instead of £5.63 for overstaying at Aberdeen…
5
Councillors recently debated plans to turn the former Turriff TSB into a pub.
Former Turriff TSB to become pub despite neighbour’s fears about ‘alcohol-fuelled nuisance’ inches from…
6
Partygoers beaming at a May Day event at Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
7
SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland’ with transport failures, warns billionaire bus tycoon
8
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
9
Michael Bublé performing at P&J Live, Aberdeen.
Review: Michael Bublé brings ‘the greatest show on Earth’ to P&J Live
10
Crowds gathered in Elgin's Cooper Park for the festival. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
GALLERY: The best pictures from the return of the MacMoray music festival

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations? Picture shows; May Day in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Karla Sinclair Date; Unknown
May Day in Aberdeen: What did punters have to say about the celebrations?
Bucksburn residents gathered to say goodbye to the much-loved pool on Sunday. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'We've got heavy hearts today': Bucksburn community determined to see pool re-open as they…
Potato and spring barley planting has been delayed in the UK and elsewhere. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Richard Wright: Rainfall fails to ease water worries in EU
A stream near Castlebay was allegedly contaminated. Image: PA
Man, 67, charged after allegedly contaminating stream near Castlebay
Stoneywood's Cory Ritchie celebrating after scoring to make it 3-1 against Dufftown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Junior football: Former Don breaks Hermes' hearts with late winner in Quest Engineering Cup
Around 4000 Caley Thistle fans were behind their team for the Hampden semi win against Falkirk. How many more will join them for the final? Image: SNS Group
Paul Chalk: Caley Thistle deserve huge backing when they chase unlikely Scottish Cup triumph…
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson says shut-out success has been a team effort
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Ryan Gallon appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Man told partner: 'If I get lifted you are getting a punch in the…
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes the second of his three penalty saves to win the shoot-out. Image: Neil Paterson
Lovat boss Jamie Matheson hails 'best goalkeeper in Scotland' following shootout win at Beauly
Stoneywood wicket keeper Andrew Maclaren and Heriots batsman James Dickinson. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Cricket: Stoneywood-Dyce slip to opening defeat; Aberdeenshire and Huntly make winning starts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented