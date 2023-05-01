Michael Beale warns some Rangers players are fighting for their futures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Beale warns some Rangers players are fighting for their futures

By Press Association
Michael Beale has warned his Rangers squad that some players are playing for their futures at the club (Steve Welsh/PA)
Michael Beale has warned his Rangers squad that some players are playing for their futures at the club (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has told his squad some players will be fighting for their futures as their “disappointing season” enters the final stages.

The Light Blues were consigned to a campaign without silverware when they lost 1-0 to Celtic at Hampden in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final.

Three consecutive defeats against their city rivals have put the Hoops well on course for the treble and cemented Beale’s desire to revamp his squad in the summer.

They still have five cinch Premiership games to play and there are important fixtures despite the near certainty that Celtic will win the league.

The visit of Aberdeen next Saturday gives Rangers the chance to avenge their recent defeat at Pittodrie and then Beale has another opportunity to mastermind his first derby win when Celtic visit Govan.

And the concluding Premiership games could be the last chances for some players to prolong their Ibrox careers.

“Some are fighting for their futures obviously,” Beale said.

“We have to play the games in front of us. It’s a big weight and responsibility wearing the shirt for Rangers. It’s a huge privilege as well.

“Next week, Ibrox will be an interesting place but the fans will be there because that’s what they do, they support their team and they expect their team to win.

“This one will sting for a few days but the problems are throughout the season. It’s been a disappointing season for a Rangers fan. From the moment we beat PSV, it promised a lot more than it’s given.

“It’s the first season in a couple of years that we haven’t won a trophy or haven’t had a big finale.

“That’s disappointing for me as the manager and everybody associated with the club.

“All we can do is move forward and do better – we need to do better.”

Beale noted that Rangers had restricted Celtic to few chances and created some big opportunities themselves when asked if he needed to sharpen their attacking threat by looking outside the club.

Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent are likely to depart at the end of their contracts and they offered nothing of note at Hampden.

Although Kent was influential in Rangers’ run to the Europa League final last season, he has only scored six goals over the past two years, while Morelos has only scored three goals against Celtic in almost six seasons.

Beale said: “That’s the story of Rangers’ season, certainly domestically: we have had the moments. We were in a final and missed big opportunities, we were in a semi-final and missed big opportunities to change the direction of the season.

“It’s been in our hands, even against as strong a Celtic team as I have seen, our team went out and played well. But where it counts, in both boxes, we have fallen short.”

