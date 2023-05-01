The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (second from left) celebrates with his team-mates after the 2-1 win at Fulham (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City's Erling Haaland (second from left) celebrates with his team-mates after the 2-1 win at Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City took a step closer to a third straight Premier League title as they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to move top of the table.

Liverpool raced into a 3-0 lead against Tottenham after just 15 minutes at Anfield, but needed a stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota after the visitors had got back on level terms moments earlier through Richarlison.

Away from football, Mark Selby made the first maximum break of 147 in a World Snooker Championship final, while Sergio Perez beat Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Erling Haaland
Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo battles for the ball with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland at Craven Cottage (John Walton/PA)
Diogo Jota
Liverpool’s Diogo Jota scores his side’s fourth goal in their 4-3 win over Tottenham at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
Mark Selby
Mark Selby reacts after making a 147 against Luca Brecel (not pictured) during the World Snooker Championship final in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has a spectacular attempt on goal during their Premier League defeat away to Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sergio Perez
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez celebrates after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix (Sergei Grits/AP)
Chloe Kelly
Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring her side’s first goal of the game during the Barclays Women’s Super League match at the Academy Stadium (Tim Markland/PA)
England
England’s Marlie Packer (centre) lifts the Women’s Six Nations trophy after the final whistle in the TikTok Women’s Six Nations at Twickenham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Jota
Celtic’s Jota scores the only goal of the game in the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Napoli
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, left, is consoled by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after a 1-1 draw with Salernitana meant Serie A title celebrations were put on hold (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Tony Finau
Tony Finau holds the Mexico Open trophy following his four-shot win over Jon Rahm (Moises Castillo/AP)

