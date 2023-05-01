Callum McGregor says Celtic’s key principles paid off against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum McGregor says Celtic’s key principles paid off against Rangers

By Press Association
Celtic’s planning paid off in cup semi-final win, says Callum McGregor (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic's planning paid off in cup semi-final win, says Callum McGregor (Steve Welsh/PA)

Callum McGregor claims three key principles of Celtic’s football philosophy led to the winning goal amid the “chaos” of Sunday’s Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers.

The Light Blues, who went into the game at Hampden Park as cup holders, were punished just before the break for failing to play to the whistle.

After the Hoops captain took a quick free-kick to Matt O’Riley, several Rangers players switched off when the ball ran loose inside the box when the Celtic midfielder was challenged by Nicolas Raskin.

Celtic attacker Daizen Maeda reacted quickly to fire in a cross which was headed in by Portuguese winger Jota to set up a meeting in the final with Championship side Inverness on June 3.

“That was the pleasing thing again,” said McGregor.

“In such a high-stakes game, the emotions surrounding the game, both teams desperate to win, there is the three principles of our play in the goal.

“Quick restart, react quicker to the counter press, and then we get the winger coming in at the back post to get his header in.

“So it is really pleasing that in the midst of all the chaos you manage to stay calm and score a goal that’s a lot like we have been doing.

“It was a great result. Spells were really good and to show the other side of us in the second half, we were together, defended the box really well, good team shape and pressed at the right time.

“Overall, a bit of everything in there and most important of all in a semi-final, you get yourself to a final.”

Indeed, McGregor stressed the quality of the defensive side of the Hoops’ performance, which was as impressive as Celtic’s usual attacking prowess which has taken them to the brink of a domestic treble.

The Scotland international said: “It is a mentality thing. You have to be ready for everything that happens in the game.

“All week we had been talking about trying to dominate the game with the ball and impose our style which I thought we did for large spells of the first half.

“But the game is always live, it keeps changing, they changed shape and then the momentum of the game swings and you have to get to grips with that and we had to defend the box a little bit more than we would normally do.

“But the really pleasing thing you see is the togetherness of the team, boys putting their bodies on the line.

“Ali Johnston, CCD (Cameron Carter-Vickers), Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, making big blocks at big times and that is the foundation for a good team, you have to be really strong defensively.

“Successful teams that do good things are built on solid defensive structure and principles and we have always had that.

“Of course we have played good football this season and scored a lot of goals but we have always had that defensive side.

“If you look back at any of the big games, we have mostly been really sound and have had good principles in the way we defend.”

